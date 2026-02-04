Mona Singh: To stay relevant across mediums, you need to keep taking risks

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Actress Mona Singh, who has seamlessly transitioned across television, films and OTT platforms, believes that taking risks and constantly challenging oneself is the key to staying relevant in the ever-evolving entertainment industry.

Reflecting on her long journey, the actress pointed out how certain roles, such as “Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin” have left a lasting impact on audiences.

Talking about whether the definition of staying relevant has changed, or if memorable performances still make a difference in today’s time, where algorithms and going viral rule lives, Mona told IANS: “The biggest example is that people still call you Jassi first, so it has stayed with them.”

According to her, relevance comes from pushing boundaries and stepping out of one’s comfort zone.

“But how do you stay relevant? By challenging yourself. By doing things that you haven’t done before.”

Emphasising growth across different mediums, the actress added that embracing uncertainty and experimentation is essential.

“Repeating yourself again and again as an actor is not challenging at all. To stay relevant across mediums, you need to keep taking risks. That’s how you grow,” Mona, who will be seen in Netflix’s “Kohrra 2”, concluded.

The new chapter to Kohrra, also stars Barun Sobti and Rannvijay Singha. The second season will stream on Netflix starting February 11. In the new season, Barun’s reprising his role as the sharp-witted investigator Amarpal Garundi, who teams up with a new character played by Mona to solve a complex, dark murder mystery of a woman.

Kohrra season 2 is scheduled to premiere on February 11. Created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia, and Sudip Sharma, Season 2 brings a fresh case and a new pairing, rooted once again in Punjab’s bleak, wintry terrain where silence often speaks louder than a confession.

Talking about Mona, she is also known for her work in Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, and Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se. She made her film debut with a supporting role in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama 3 Idiots in 2009.

