Mona Singh reflects on her biggest learnings about human fragility through ‘Kohrra 2’

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Actress Mona Singh says working on the series Kohrra 2 left her with a deeper understanding of human fragility, adding that the series became a personal lesson in acceptance and release.

Speaking about what the Netflix series taught her about human fragility, Mona, who is a new addition to the second installment, told IANS that the experience taught her the importance of letting go.

“I think my takeaway was of letting go of things that no longer serve any purpose. Letting go of control. Accepting things as they are. This has been my biggest learning,” Mona told IANS.

The new chapter to Kohrra, also stars Barun Sobti and Rannvijay Singha. The second season will stream on Netflix starting February 11. In the new season, Barun’s reprising his role as the sharp-witted investigator Amarpal Garundi, who teams up with a new character played by Mona to solve a complex, dark murder mystery of a woman.

Kohrra is a crime thriller police procedural television series on Netflix, created by Sudip Sharma, Gunjit Chopra, and Diggi Sisodia, and directed by Randeep Jha. The first season stars Survinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Harleen Sethi, Saurav Khurana, Rachel Shelley and Manish Chaudhary in lead roles.

Kohrra season 2 is scheduled to premiere on February 11. Created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia, and Sudip Sharma, Season 2 brings a fresh case and a new pairing, rooted once again in Punjab’s bleak, wintry terrain where silence often speaks louder than a confession.

A Film Squad Production in Association with Act Three, produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Sudip Sharma, Manuj Mittra, and Tina Tharwani, Season 2 also marks an important creative evolution for the series.

Talking about Mona, she is widely recognised for playing the eponymous heroine in the soap opera Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. The actress is also known for her work in Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, and Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se. She made her film debut with a supporting role in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama 3 Idiots in 2009.

