Parineeti Chopra sends special wish for her husband and 'paglu friend' Raghav Chadha on their wedding anniversary

Mumbai Sep 24 (IANS) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and husband Raghav Chadha completed 2 years of marital bliss on the 24th of September. The actress took to her social media account in sharing a few unseen candid pictures of herself and Raghav.

Parineeti captioned the post as, “As a wife, it was my duty to fix the mistake Happy anniversary my Ragaii! The love of my life, my pagluu friend, my calm and composed husband - can’t wait to do the rest of my life with you … @raghavchadha88”

The pictures highlight Parineeti at her bubbly best while Raghav, staying true to his composed demeanour, looked calm with wife Parineeti goofing around. Raghav too wished Parineeti on their wedding anniversary with an adorable note.

He wrote, "Breaking: Wife refuses to let husband love anything more than her, even cities Happy Anniversary to the girl who makes every place feel like home.” For the uninitiated, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha walked down the aisle in a lavish wedding set-up in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on the 24th of September, 2023. The actress had recorded and sung a special song to mark her entry at the wedding mandap.

The song went on to become a huge hit, especially with brides who chose the song as their bridal entry background score. Parineeti, who is all set to become a mother, recently took to her social media account to flaunt her baby bump while announcing the relaunch of her YouTube channel after an 8-month break.

The mommy-to-be had also shared on her social media account about the cravings that she has been having during her pregnancy days. Chopra had shared a photo of tomato soup and cheese chilli toast, giving her fans a sneak peek into her pregnancy cravings.

