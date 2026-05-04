May 04, 2026 10:11 AM हिंदी

Mom to-be Sambhavna Seth celebrates motherhood with a Guru Randhawa song, shares excitement

Mom to-be Sambhavna Seth celebrates motherhood with a Guru Randhawa song, shares excitement

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Actress Sambhavna Seth highlighted her happiness and sheer joy and excitement as she is all set to welcome her baby.

The actress in a video shared by her on her social media account, is seen ‘celebrating each day’ as she prepares to embrace motherhood via surrogacy.

The actress shared a joyful glimpse of this special phase of her life.

In the video shared by the actress, Sambhavna was seen dancing her heart out to Guru Randhawa’s song ‘Vogue’.

She looked gorgeous in a bright sky-blue embellished lehenga and paired it with soft glam makeup and open hair.

Sharing the video, she captioned it, “Uff ye Khushi Mom To Be. Everyday celebrating it.”

For the uninitiated, Sambhavna and her husband Avinash Dwivedi on the 30th of April , had taken to their social media account, in a joint post to announce that they are expecting their first child.

They posted a series of pictures capturing their excitement where Sambhavna and Avinash are seen holding up newspaper-style posters that read “We’re Pregnant” and “Baby Coming Soon,” smiling ear to ear.

They wrote, “It’s official,” along with a picture of sonography.

For the caption, the happy two wrote, “We Are PREGNANT. Our most beautiful story is now in production, through love, hope, and SURROGACY. Countdown Begins (sic) ”

Earlier, through her vlogs on her YouTube channel, Sambhavna has often spoken about her deep desire to embrace motherhood and the challenges she faced along the way.

A few years ago, the actress had conceived and even planned a maternity photoshoot to share the news, but tragically suffered a miscarriage just days before the announcement.

Sambhavna and Avinash who have been married for 10 years, have both candidly documented their IVF journey, including multiple setbacks.

–IANS

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