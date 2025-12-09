Mom Priyanka Chopra receives a special gift from daughter Malti

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Global star Priyanka Chopra is also a proud mom to her 3-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The desi mom received an extremely special gift from her little bundle of joy, which she cannot help but flaunt.

Priyanka took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and posted the photo of an adorable drawing by Malti of her and her mother. Uploading the sweet drawing on social media, the 'Barfi' actress wrote, "Mama holding me", followed by teary-eyed, crying, and red heart emojis.

On the professional front, PeeCee is presently occupied with SS Rajamouli's "Varanasi", alongside Tollywood sensation Mahesh Babu.

In November, Priyanka revealed that during the shoot of the much-anticipated drama, Malti visited her on the sets in Hyderabad.

During an #AskPCJ session on X (Formerly known as Twitter), a user asked her, “Priyanka, when you’re shooting for a film, do you usually bring your family along to the sets, or do you prefer to go alone and focus completely on work? Especially for this #GlobeTrotter set?”

Replying to this, Priyanka revealed, “My daughter has been to set in Hyderabad, and she had the best time with @urstrulyMahesh and Namrata’s beautiful daughter Sitara and went to @ssrajamouli’s farm and met a calf. Her favourite memory", tagging Mahesh Babu.

Priyanka ended up winning countless hearts during the grand title and teaser reveal event for "Varanasi" in Hyderabad.

Spilling her excitement about working with Tollywood heartthrobs Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, and renowned director SS Rajamouli, Priyanka called it 'a privilege'.

She dropped a string of photos with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj on her IG and wrote, "Working with these two legends of the Telugu and Malayalam industries, and coming together for an SS Rajamouli film, is such a privilege (sic)."

"Promoting our movie with the international media, alongside the cast and Rajamouli Sir, almost a year ahead of its release has been incredibly exhilarating. Seeing their response and the excitement already building is truly amazing. By God’s grace, we will live up to your expectations. Jai Shri Ram. #Varanasi", Peecee added.

