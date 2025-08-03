August 03, 2025 7:58 PM हिंदी

Mohit Suri: Spent more than 50% of my life on sets’, it’s my natural space

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Actor Director Mohit Suri, who has turned the tides for the struggling Hindi film industry with his film ‘Saiyaara’, has spent a generous part of his life on film sets. The director feels that being on sets prepared him for life as a filmmaker, and taught him the conviction to believe in his stories and his actors.

The director spoke with IANS in the light of humongous success of ‘Saiyaara’, and shared that his conduct on a film set comes from years of subconscious learning during his stint as an assistant director.

Mohit told IANS, “I've been on the set since I was 17. I was an assistant director for five years, and then I started directing at the age of 22. I spent more than 50% of my life on a set and being a director. Now I'm 44. I think that's the real me”.

He said that film sets are his natural space, and he not social events or media events, where he has to play the character called Mohit Suri.

He continued, “I think I'm doing a performance where I'm living in real life. When I have to go socializing, for clubbing, when I went there, they cut a cake for me in my club. I’m acting there, I didn't know how to fit in there. I’m very comfortable on the set and I want to be on the set for the rest of my life. So if you ask me, for me, it's like breathing about how I have to conduct myself on a film set. For me, to make friends on a film set is way easier than to make friends in real life”.

“I cry, I laugh, I'm serious when I have to be, I'm light-hearted when I need to be. But it's the natural me. The unnatural me is when I have to go out for social events”, he added.

