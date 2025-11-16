November 16, 2025 3:35 PM हिंदी

Mohit Sehgal takes some time off with mother in Goa months after father's demise

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Television actor Mohit Sehgal took a trip to Goa with his mother, 11 months after the passing away of his father.

The 'Miley Jab Hum Tum' actor called the getaway a much-needed break and a reminder that it is okay to take the time one needs to heal after suffering a major loss.

Uploading a couple of photos from the getaway on social media, Mohit penned, "11 months since i lost Dad, and this journey has been a reminder that life, while never the same, keeps moving forward. Took my mom to Goa to give her a much-needed break and to remind ourselves that it’s okay to take time for healing (sic)."

He further termed the vacation as a chance to just breathe, relax, and get rid of the constant worries of life for some time.

"This trip was more than just a vacation it was a chance to breathe, relax, and let go of the constant worries. Grateful for the incredible hospitality and warmth we received from the team at @jwmarriott_goa . They made us feel like family from the moment we arrived, and their kindness truly made a difference in our journey. Thank you for helping us create these peaceful moments", Mohit added.

On September 24, as his popular show "Miley Jab Hum Tum" clocked 17 years of release, Mohit, who essayed the role of the charming Samrat in the drama, celebrated the milestone with a heartfelt social media post.

He shared a throwback picture of the "Miley Jab Hum Tum" star cast on his IG, he wrote, '17 years of "Miley Jab Hum Tum (sic)"', followed by a red heart emoji. Mohit further tagged his co-stars Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Rati Pandey, Jaskaran Singh. Abhishek Sharma and Navina Bole.

--IANS

pm/

