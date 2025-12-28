Mohit Maalik reflects on 2025 as a year of dreams, challenges, and blessings

Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Actor Mohit Maalik took a moment to look back on 2025 and called it a year filled with dreams, challenges, and blessings.

Sharing his reflections, he highlighted the memorable moments and experiences that made the year truly special. Mohit also expressed gratitude and optimism as he looks forward to what 2026 has in store. Taking to Instagram, he posted a couple of his images from the set of “Mirzapur: The Film.” In the caption, the ‘Kulfi Kumar Bajewala’ actor described 2025 as one that brought a mix of dreams, challenges, and blessings.

Mohit highlighted the privilege of working with people he has long admired and being guided by his mentor, Gurmmeet Singh. Mohit Maalik shared that his current role has demanded everything from him, and he has given it his all. Even while still filming, the actor expressed immense gratitude for the experiences and opportunities he has received. He concludes by sharing his excitement and readiness to embrace 2026.

“Some years don’t just end… they stay with you. 2025 gave me can’t Express a dream, a challenge, a blessing. Working with people I’ve admired for years, guided by Gurupa @gurmmeetsingh whose humanity inspires me daily. This role has asked everything of me and I’ve giving it all. Still filming yet already overwhelmed with gratitude! Grateful beyond words. Ready for 2026,” wrote the ‘Doli Armaano Ki’ actor.

Mohit Maalik, who made his Bollywood debut with “Azaad,” has recently come on board for “Mirzapur: The Film.” The movie stars Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Divyenndu as Munna Bhaiya, Abhishek Banerjee as Compounder, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, and Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta, promising a grand cinematic experience.

The cast also sees new additions, with Jitendra Kumar stepping in for Vikrant Massey, alongside Sonal Chauhan, Ravi Kishan and Mohit Maalik in key roles.

