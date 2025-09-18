Mohanlal plays a king in 'Vrusshabha'; teaser promises epic tale revolving around father and son!

September 18, 2025 10:42 PM हिंदी

Chennai, Sep 18 (IANS) The makers of director Nanda Kishore's eagerly awaited bilingual epic Vrusshabha, featuring actor Mohanlal in the lead, on Thursday released a gripping teaser of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Mohanlal, who shared the link to the teaser on his social media timelines, wrote, "The wait ends here, a film that’s very close to my heart. Welcome to the World of #Vrusshabha. Releasing in theatres, worldwide, this Diwali!."

The magnificent teaser shows Mohanlal as a king in the past and as a dad in the present.

The film has triggered huge interest as Mohanlal will be seen playing a king for the very first time in a bilingual epic.

Crafted with the vision of writer-director Nanda Kishore and powered by stellar performances from Mohanlal, Ragini Dwivedi, and the promising young talent Samarjit Lankesh, every frame of Vrusshabha carries the weight of passion and purpose.

Supporting this powerful storytelling are the breathtaking visuals of cinematographer Antony Samson, the seamless cuts of editor KM Prakash and the soul-stirring music of Sam CS. In addition to all this, the film will have immersive soundscape by Academy Award-winner Resul Pookutty.

Sources say that the film will present audiences with a cinematic experience that is grand in scale yet deeply rooted in emotion.

The film has powerful dialogues by SRK, Janardhan Maharshi, and Karthik. It's adrenaline-pumping action sequences have been choreographed by renowned action directors Peter Hein, Stunt Silva, and Nikhil.

Producer Ektaa R Kapoor said, “At Balaji, we’ve always believed in powerful storytelling, and Vrusshabha is a project that excites us immensely. It’s not just a film, but an epic saga of relationships, revenge, and redemption. We are thrilled to collaborate with incredible talent to present this cinematic experience.”

Director Nanda Kishore shared, "Vrusshabha is not just a film it’s an emotion. Working with the legendary Mohanlal has been an absolute honour; his presence elevates every frame and brings unmatched gravitas to the story. Playing the son is Samarjit, a young talent with incredible potential and charm. Ultimately, Vrusshabha is the powerful story of a father and son, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it on the big screen."

Presented by Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms in association with Abishek S VyasStudios, Vrusshabha is being produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, C.K. Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Saurabh Mishra, Abishek S Vyas, Praveer Singh, Vishal Gurnani, and Juhi Parekh Mehta.

Shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu, the film is also slated to release in Hindi and Kannada this Diwali.

