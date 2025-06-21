Mohanlal felicitates two iconic Yoga teachers on International Yoga Day

Chennai, June 21 (IANS) Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Saturday felicitated two iconic yoga greats -- Upendra Achari and his very own yoga teacher Girija B Nair -- at the Be 'A Hero Anti-drug Campaign' on the occasion of the International Yoga Day.

The campaign was organised by Mohanlal's ViswaSanthi Foundation.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a post on the two iconic teachers, Mohanlal said that he was honoured to felicitate the two extraordinary torchbearers of yoga and wellness.

The Malayalam star pointed out that Upendran Achari from Cherai Cochin was a 105 year-old yoga master whose unwavering dedication to discipline, wellness, and healthy living continued to inspire generations.

About Girija B Nair, the actor wrote, "And my own yoga guru Girija B. Nair, a devoted teacher with 47 years of experience, whose lifelong commitment to the practice of yoga has touched and transformed countless lives. Deeply grateful for the opportunity to honour their remarkable legacy as part of this meaningful and inspiring initiative. #ViswasanthiFoundation #InternationalYogaDay @cochin_airport"

In another post, the actor said that as part of the International Yoga Day celebrations, his @viswasanthifoundation, in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau, had hosted an inspiring event at the CIAL Convention Centre under the #BeAHero campaign against drug abuse.

"#BeAHero is a year-long initiative by ViswaSanthi Foundation aimed at building a drug-free, empowered youth community. Over 1,000 students and young individuals from various schools and organizations came together to promote the message of a healthy, drug-free life through yoga and collective strength. Let’s continue to inspire the next generation to rise, choose well, and be their own heroes. #BeAHero #InternationalYogaDay #DrugAwareness," the actor said.

On the work front, Mohanlal is currently basking in the successes of L2:Empuraan and Thudarum. The actor has an interesting line up of projects including director Sathyan Anthikad's 'Hridayapoorvam'.

--IANS

mkr/