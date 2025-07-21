July 21, 2025 9:39 PM हिंदी

75 cans with 75 govt schemes: Dhirubhai’s Kanwar pilgrimage hogs attention

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Dhirubhai, a resident of Ghaziabad's Loni, has caught the attention of pilgrims as well as the public with his unique Kanwar Yatra.

Being an ardent Lord Shiva devotee, he is carrying 75 litres of Ganga water, each dedicated to 75 flagship schemes of the Modi government.

Dhirubhai, speaking to IANS, voiced strong support for various welfare schemes launched by the Modi government and said that this was his way of showing support.

“This is also to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday. This is for strengthening the resolve of developed India,” he said.

Dhirubhai has inscribed 75 schemes of the Central government on the 75 cans of Gangajal. He collected Gangajal in 75 cans on July 17.

He said that he wants to meet the Prime Minister after performing Jalabhishek at the Dudheshwar Nath temple in Ghaziabad. He hopes that he will get a chance to meet the Prime Minister at his residence.

He travelled 40 kilometres on the first day. He is travelling 30-35 kilometres every day. He said that PM Modi's mother is not with him on his 75th birthday. PM also considers Ganga as his mother, so this is Maa Ganga's blessing for him.

Dhirubhai got a cart made in Haridwar itself and got the names of different schemes written on it and posters pasted on it. The information and names of 75 big schemes of the Modi government are written on the back of this cart.

On one side of the cart, there are pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Apart from this, there are pictures of surgical strikes and Operation Sindoor also.

On the other side of the cart, a photo of PM Modi and Lord Shiva, along with the words 'A pot of Ganga water in the name of developed India', is gathering the attention of everyone.

--IANS

mr/dan

