July 06, 2025 12:06 AM हिंदी

Mohammed Afsal sets new national record in 800m in Poland

Mohammed Afsal sets new national record in 800m, finishes sixth in Memorial Czesława Cybulskiego in Poznan, Poland, on Saturday.

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalakath became the first Indian runner to break the 1:45 barrier in men's 800m, clocking 1:44.93 and smashing his own national record in the Memoriał Czesława Cybulskiego in Poznań, Poland on Saturday.

Afsal, who won a silver medal in men's 800m in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, finished sixth in Heat A/1 of the event with his personal best timing of 1:44.93. With this, Mohammed Afsal improved on the previous mark of 1:45.61 set by himself at the UAE Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai in 2025.

The first three spots in the race were taken by Polish runners with Maciel Wyderka winning the A/1 Heat with a time of 1,44:23, which is his personal best and also the Meet Record. Filip Ostrowski came second in 1.44:25 while his compatriot Patryk Sieradzki ended third in 1.44:26.

The Czeslaw Cybulski Memorial is being held as part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver. Started in 2019, the meet is organised in memory of coach Czesław Cybulski, who graduated from the Secondary Sports School in Gdansk in 1955 and then worked as a trainer and physical education teacher.

Initially, he specialised in sprints; later, throwing became his domain. The coach was closely associated with the City of Poznan, and from 1968 with AZS Poznań.

The 29-year-old Afsal, who won a silver medal in the men's 800m in the 2019 South Asian Games in Kathmandu, Nepal, hails from Palappuram in Palakkad district of Kerala. In recent times, he has been with the Reliance Foundation, training in Bengaluru.

He works as a Junior Warrant Officer in the Indian Air Force.

Afsal first came into the limelight in September 2013 by winning a gold medal at the first Asian School Track and Field Championships at Kuantan, Pahang, Malaysia.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

India in sight of victory after Shubman Gill’s majestic 161 and Akash-Siraj new ball strikes on the fourth day of the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series in Birmingham on Saturday. Photo credit: BCCI

2nd Test: India in sight of victory after Gill’s majestic 161 and Akash-Siraj new ball strikes (ld)

Virat Kohli hails Shubman Gill in Insta story after century in the second innings for India against England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday. Photo credit: Viratkohli/Instagram

2nd Test: Virat Kohli hails Shubman Gill in Insta story after century at Edgbaston

Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj strike as India reduce England to 72/3 in mammoth chase of 608 in the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday. Photo credit: BCCI

2nd Test: Akash, Siraj strike as England left at 72/3 in mammoth chase of 608

Industrialist Nikhil Chitale questions Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana title; Says 'stop anglicization'

Industrialist Nikhil Chitale questions Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana title; Says 'stop anglicization'

Uttarakhand CM orders strong action; two separate cases filed for misusing govt schemes

Uttarakhand CM orders strict action; two separate cases filed for misusing govt schemes

Veteran England defender Kyle Walker joins Burnley from Man City

Veteran England defender Kyle Walker joins Burnley from Man City

Max Verstappen’s masterclass clinches pole for Sunday's main race at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit. Photo credit: Formula 1

Formula 1: Max Verstappen’s masterclass clinches pole at British GP Qualifying

England need 608 for victory after Shubman Gill’s 161 helps India declare at 427/6 in their second innings on the fourth day of the second Test of Anderson-Gavaskar Trophy series at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday. Photo credit: BCCI

2nd Test: England need 608 for victory after Gill’s 161 helps India declare at 427/6

Mohammed Afsal sets new national record in 800m, finishes sixth in Memorial Czesława Cybulskiego in Poznan, Poland, on Saturday.

Mohammed Afsal sets new national record in 800m in Poland

Madhura Naik speaks against violence by MNS workers over forcing Marathi on non-speakers

Madhura Naik speaks against violence by MNS workers over forcing Marathi on non-speakers