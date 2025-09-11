September 11, 2025 3:04 PM हिंदी

Mohak Matkar shares why stepping into Ganpati Bappa’s attire in ‘Saru’ felt like a deep personal connection

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) TV actress Mohak Matkar has opened up about her role in “Saru,” revealing that stepping into Ganpati Bappa’s attire was more than just a performance.

She described the experience as deeply personal, allowing her to forge a strong emotional connection with the character. Speaking about donning the attire of Ganpati Bappa, Mohak shared, “Stepping into Ganpati Bappa’s avatar was a fascinating experience. Seeing the complete look for the first time, I felt a deep connection to the character. The preparation allowed me to focus on every detail and truly embody the essence of Ganpati Bappa. It was both a creative and immersive experience. Ganesh Chaturthi is really special to me, and I always bring Ganpati home to celebrate with my family.”

“That personal connection made this sequence even more meaningful. Rehearsing the pivotal scene with Anushka was definitely rewarding, as we captured the perfect balance of authority and warmth for the sequence. I hope viewers enjoy the festive spirit and dramatic twist as much as we enjoyed bringing it to life,” she added.

Zee TV’s Saru is set to bring devotion and drama together as Ganesh Chaturthi festivities light up the screen. In an intriguing turn, Saru (Mohak Matkar) assumes the form of Ganpati Bappa to elicit a confession from Anika (Anushka Merchande), after she destroys the mooshak raja and Saru is wrongly blamed.

The insider revealed Mohak Matkar collaborated closely with the costume team to get the Ganpati look just right, featuring the traditional crown, vibrant dhoti, and intricate jewellery. Every detail, from her hand gestures to her overall demeanor, was meticulously designed to lend authenticity and charm to the scene.

On a related note, “Saru,” which also stars Shagun Pandey in the lead role, airs every day on Zee TV.

