Modi magic grips Israel, social media trends in Tel Aviv dominated by PM Modi's visit

Tel Aviv/New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day state visit to Israel generated immense enthusiasm and frenzy in the West Asian nation and was visible in the rapturous welcome for the Indian Prime Minister inside Knesset by the Israeli lawmakers and the public at large.

The social media platforms in Israel are buzzing with developments and conversations related to Prime Minister Modi's meeting with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and the latter along with Israeli MPs giving a thunderous applause during his address to Knesset -- the first by an Indian Prime Minister.

Sometime ago, the top two trends on X accounts in Israel were about PM Modi's visit to Israel.

The users, excited and enthused by India-Israel growing bond under the leadership of PM Modi and Netanyahu, were eliciting views and sharing comments on various events related to the historic visit.

The netizens in Israel are taking keen interest and engaging in animated conversations about PM Modi's visit to Jerusalem, the X trends showed.

Besides the two ancient civilisations vowing to deepen relationship and India's pledge to stand with Israel, now and beyond, the X users were also impressed and moved with memorable and breathtaking performances by 'Divyang' (differently-abled) artists to welcome PM Modi.

PM Modi also shared his 'love my India moment' in Israel as the song titled "I Love My India" was performed by a remarkable ensemble of Divyang artists, bringing together Indian-origin Jews and Israeli citizens.

Another breathtaking moment was graceful presentation of Thiruvathira by members of the Keralam caregivers' community.

PM Modi said that he was proud to see the diaspora preserving India's rich artistic heritage wherever they go, and said, "The performance reflects the greatness of Keralam's cultural traditions and the dedication of those who are passionate about it."

Another instance which took even the Israelis by surprise was Prime Minister Netanyahu dressing himself in traditional Indian attire during the state dinner with his Indian counterpart PM Modi.

"Before our joint dinner, I surprised my friend Prime Minister Modi by wearing traditional Indian attire," Netanyahu said while sharing a video of the two leaders sharing a lighter moment.

