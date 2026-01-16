January 16, 2026 9:49 PM हिंदी

Modi govt changed Startup landscape, half of new firms from small cities: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Jammu, Jan 16 (IANS) Union MoS (Ind. Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Friday said that while India had around 400 startups before 2014, the number of recognised startups has now crossed 2 lakhs, with nearly 50 per cent emerging from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Speaking to reporters here, Singh said there was once a perception that startups could only be launched in metropolitan cities, but the Narendra Modi-led government has successfully changed that mindset. “Today, nearly half of the startups in the country are coming from smaller cities, many of which are being led by women,” he said.

He added that the government has built a robust startup ecosystem through multiple schemes, encouraging young people to look beyond government jobs and explore income-generating opportunities where significant growth prospects exist.

At the event, a young entrepreneur from Udhampur said he had launched a startup in the healthcare sector, focusing on heart health. “We have launched a health supplement at this programme that will help address nutritional deficiencies among people,” he said.

Meanwhile, a female student said the programme provided valuable insights into starting a startup. She added that she is currently working on an app aimed at improving rice varieties in the agriculture sector.

Earlier, addressing a gathering at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on the completion of 10 years of the Startup India Mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Today, we are celebrating the milestone of 10 years of Startup India. This 10-year journey is not just the story of a successful government scheme, but the journey of millions of dreams like yours.”

Praising the contributions of young innovators, the Prime Minister said, “I commend all our young innovators who dared to dream new dreams.”

Reflecting on the past decade, PM Modi said, “Recall the situation 10 years ago, when there was little scope for individual effort and innovation. We challenged those circumstances, launched Startup India, gave our youth an open sky, and today the results are before us. In just 10 years, Startup India has become a revolution. India is now the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem.”

--IANS

brt/uk

