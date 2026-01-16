January 16, 2026 7:13 PM हिंदी

Modhera Sun temple to host 2-day 'Uttarardh Mahotsav 2026' on Jan 17–18

Mehsana, Jan 16 (IANS) The iconic and ancient Sun Temple at Modhera in Gujarat's Mehsana district is set to come alive with classical dance traditions as the state prepares to host the two-day 'Uttarardh Mahotsav 2026' on January 17 and 18.

Organised by the state's Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities Department, the Office of the Commissioner of Youth Services and Cultural Activities, and the district administration, the festival celebrates India's revered guru–shishya dance heritage.

The festival, which begins at 6:30 p.m. on both evenings, will bring together some of the country's most renowned classical dancers, offering art enthusiasts an opportunity to witness exquisite performances against the spectacular backdrop of Modhera's Sun Temple.

As part of the Uttarardh Mahotsav, artists will present a rich array of classical dance forms, including Odissi, Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Manipuri, Kuchipudi, Kathakali and Sattriya.

On January 17, the opening day of the festival, audiences will witness an impressive lineup of classical performances, including Odissi by Raminder Khurana, Bharatanatyam by Meenakshi Shrian and Peri Krishna Harshita, Kathak by Maya Kulshreshtha, Manipuri by Shruti Bandopadhyay, and Kuchipudi by Beena Mehta.

The celebration continues on January 18 with equally captivating presentations: Kathakali by Manikandan A., Kathak by Khushbu Panchal, Bharatanatyam by Jugnu Kiran Kapadia, Kuchipudi by Madhuri Majmudar, Sattriya by Dimple Saikia, and Odissi performances by Pushpita Mishra and Arya Nande.

Uttarardh Mahotsav is traditionally held at Modhera to mark a special celestial moment -- the period between the Sun's transit from Sagittarius to Capricorn, when uttarayan has begun and days gradually lengthen.

Historically, this time symbolised renewal and the Sun's upward movement.

The Modhera Sun Temple, celebrated for its extraordinary ancient engineering aligned with solar geometry, provides a fitting sacred stage for this classical arts festival and embodies Gujarat's rich cultural legacy.

To ensure smooth execution of the festival, a review meeting was recently held at Modhera Sun Temple under the guidance of District Collector S.K. Prajapati and chaired by Resident Additional Collector Jaswant K. Jegoda.

Officials were directed to ensure seamless arrangements and a memorable experience for artists and audiences alike.

The district administration has extended an open invitation to the people to attend and immerse themselves in this divine celebration of classical dance at one of Gujarat's most historic and spiritually significant heritage sites.

