December 22, 2025 9:03 PM हिंदी

Modern technologies are playing crucial role in generating employment: Jitin Prasada

Modern technologies are playing crucial role in generating employment: Jitin Prasada

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) Modern technologies such as drone technology, the Internet of Things (IoT), and cybersecurity are creating new employment opportunities for India’s youth, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Commerce & Industry Jitin Prasada said on Monday.

He was addressing the Technology and Skill Development Conference held at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee NIELIT Extension Centre campus in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, where he attended as the Chief Guest.

Speaking at the event, the Minister said that technology-driven skills are becoming increasingly important in today’s job market.

“Emerging technologies such as drone technology, Internet of Things (IoT) and cybersecurity are playing a significant role in creating new employment opportunities,” he stated.

He highlighted that emerging sectors like drones, IoT, and cyber security are opening up new career paths and encouraging young people to take up innovation and entrepreneurship.

“The main aim of the conference was to promote skill development, innovation, and startup culture among youth through technology,” the minister explained.

Referring to the vision of Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, Prasada said that institutions like NIELIT are acting as an important link between government policies and their implementation on the ground.

“NIELIT is playing a key role in taking advanced technical education and skill training to remote and semi-urban areas,” he noted.

According to him, skill development that matches industry needs will help India emerge as a global leader in technology.

The conference witnessed the participation of Members of the Legislative Assembly, senior district and administrative officials, representatives from academia and industry, startup entrepreneurs, and NIELIT officials.

A large number of students, trainees, and local youth also took part in the event, showing keen interest in learning about new technologies and career opportunities.

One of the main highlights of the conference was a technology exhibition by startups working in the field of drone technology.

These startups displayed innovative drone-based solutions used in agriculture, crop monitoring, pesticide spraying, land surveying, mapping, disaster management, surveillance, and logistics.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

JP Nadda accuses Congress of collusion in 2013 Jhiram Ghati Maoist attack (Photo: IANS/Prem Nath Pandey)

JP Nadda accuses Congress of collusion in 2013 Jhiram Ghati Maoist attack

Alec Baldwin opens up about battling suicidal thoughts after ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin opens up about battling suicidal thoughts after ‘Rust’ shooting

Punjab Hockey Club, Salute Academy, Boys Sports Company win on Day 1 of the 3rd Hockey India Sub-Junior Men Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B at the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Hockey Ground in Surat, Gujarat, on Monday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Sub-jr Men Academy Hockey: Punjab Hockey Club, Salute Academy, Boys Sports Company win on Day 1

Ganges Grandmasters beat Fyers American Gambits to keep final hopes alive in Season 3 of the Global Chess League (GCL) at the Royal Opera House in Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: GCL

GCL Season 3: Ganges Grandmasters beat Fyers American Gambits to keep final hopes alive

Golf: Pranavi Urs to join Jeev Milkha Singh for final IGPL Tour event in Colombo

Golf: Pranavi Urs to join Jeev Milkha Singh for final IGPL Tour event in Colombo

Expanding partnership within CIS meets interests of its people: Putin

Expanding partnership within CIS meets interests of its people: Putin

Lady Gaga is 'making a lot of music' while on Mayhem Ball Tour

Lady Gaga is 'making a lot of music' while on Mayhem Ball Tour

Gold jumps to record Rs 1.38 lakh per 10 grams in Delhi

Gold jumps to record Rs 1.38 lakh per 10 grams in Delhi

From Borgaon to being roped in by RCB for Rs 5.20 crore: Mangesh Yadav's surreal tale (Credit: Instagram/Mangesh Yadav)

From Borgaon to being roped in by RCB for Rs 5.20 crore: Mangesh Yadav's surreal tale

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Colombo, receives warm welcome

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Colombo, receives warm welcome