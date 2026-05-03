MLS: Inter Miami's struggle at Nu Stadium continues with loss to Orlando City

Miami, May 3 (IANS) Inter Miami's struggles in their newly minted stadium continued as they fell 3-4 against Orlando City SC tonight at Nu Stadium and are now winless in four games since opening their state-of-the-art venue in April.

Led by a hat trick from star Designated Player Martín Ojeda, the Lions overcame a 3-0 deficit with four unanswered goals to secure a wild win at Nu Stadium, capped by a second-half stoppage-time winner from Tyrese Spicer.

Miami took the lead in the 4th minute, with Fray heading home a precise delivery into the box from Segovia. The goal was Fray’s first this regular season, while the assist took Segovia’s tally to six as he continues to lead the team in assists.

Segovia doubled Inter Miami’s lead from close range in the 25th minute to capitalize on a grounded ball from Messi after combining with Suarez down the left end of the box. The goal was the second for the Venezuelan midfielder this league campaign, while the assist was Messi’s second.

Messi added a third for Inter Miami with a precise hit to the bottom-left corner in the 33rd minute, taking his tally to eight this regular season. Suarez’s assist on the play was his second this regular season.

Orlando City turned the scoring around with goals in the 39th, 68th, 79th and the third minute of stoppage time for the final 3-4 scoreline.

“The way we came out in the first half, it wasn’t us,” Ojeda said after the game. “In the second half, we came out and showed who we can be as a team… Very proud to win a clásico away and very proud of this group.”

Orlando's interim head coach Martín Perelman added, “I'm so happy for Martín (Ojeda). He played 90 minutes 72 hours ago. He doesn't want to leave the field, even for one second. He's an exceptional player and I'm so happy for him, and for us to have a player like him.”

--IANS

bc/