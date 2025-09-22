Tulsi Kumar, Jaya Kishori treat listeners with Navratri bhajan in 1st episode of 'Mixtape'

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) The first episode of the devotional musical series, ‘Mixtape Bhakti’ was unveiled on Monday. The series is venturing into a different direction, while it previously featured soulful collaborations of popular or mainstream songs, this time it will feature devotional music.

The first episode brings Tulsi Kumar and Jaya Kishori together and features a mix of two iconic bhajans, ‘Aa Maa Aa Tujhe Dil Ne Pukara’ and ‘Pyara Saja Hai Tera Dwar’, as it blends timeless spirituality with contemporary soundscapes. With modern arrangements, evocative visuals, and deep respect for tradition, the series connects audiences across generations while carrying forward the rich legacy of Bhakti sangeet.

Speaking about her experience, Tulsi Kumar said in a statement shared by the team behind the mixtape, “Being a part of the very first episode of Mixtape Bhakti feels truly special to me. My connection with spiritual music began in childhood, when I first felt its power through my father’s devotion, and that feeling has stayed with me ever since. Singing in devotion to Maa Durga always fills my heart with gratitude and positive energy. ‘Aa Maa Aa Tujhe Dil Ne Pukara’ and ‘Pyara Saja Hai Tera Dwar Bhawani’ are songs I’ve grown up listening to, and performing them takes me into a space of prayer, surrender, and deep connection”.

Rooted in devotion to Maa Durga, the soulful offering from the first episode reflects purity, surrender, and celebration of divine energy, and is visualized in the color red, symbolizing strength, divinity, and auspiciousness. With powerful vocals, graceful presentation, and an immersive sound design, the episode creates an atmosphere of both reverence and joy, resonating perfectly with the festive spirit of Navratri.

Jaya Kishori said, “Bhakti sangeet has always been a way to connect the heart directly with the Divine. Through Mixtape Bhakti, we have tried to bring these traditional Mata bhajans to today’s youth in a new style, without altering their sanctity. For me, this collaboration has been a very personal and spiritual journey, and I sincerely thank T-Series for giving me the opportunity to be a part of it”.

‘Mixtape Bhakti’ is available to stream on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

--IANS

aa/