Mithun Manhas elected as new BCCI president

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Former Delhi cricketer Mithun Manhas has been declared as the new Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president in the Annual General Meeting at the board's headquarters here on Sunday.

The BCCI president's chair fell vacant after Roger Binny stepped down from his role in August 2025, and Rajeev Shukla was acting as interim president. With his election, Manhas became only the third former cricketer, after Sourav Ganguly and Roger Binny, to assume the presidency role.

"A momentous occasion to celebrate! Mithun Manhas has been officially declared as the new President of the ‘Board of Control for Cricket in India’ #BCCI. What a providential Sunday for the erstwhile district of Doda, one of the remotest parts of Jammu & Kashmir, which incidentally also happens to be my own home district," Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh shared on X.

Manhas, whom the JKCA nominated, was the leading contender for the BCCI president’s post after key decision-makers of Indian cricket held an informal meeting last Saturday.

The 45-year-old former cricketer played domestic cricket for Delhi before moving to Jammu and Kashmir, where he also took up coaching roles. Known for his calm demeanour and understanding of the game at the grassroots level, he has remained actively involved in cricket development after retirement.

He has played 147 first-class games, scoring 9,714 runs at an average of 45.82. He has scored 27 centuries and 49 fifties in the red-ball format. His best Ranji season was in 2007-08, when Delhi secured the title. During that season, he scored 921 runs at an average of 57.56.

Manhas has amassed 4,126 runs from 130 List A matches at an average of 45.84, including 5 centuries and 26 half-centuries. He also claimed 75 wickets, including 40 in first-class cricket.

The former cricketer has represented three IPL franchises – Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), the now-defunct Pune Warriors India, and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from the inaugural season until 2014. In 55 matches, he scored 514 runs at an average of 22.34 and a strike rate of 109.36.

According to reports, Rajeev Shukla and Devajit Saikia were re-elected as vice-president and secretary, respectively, while Prabhtej Singh Bhatia replaced Rohan Gauns Desai as joint secretary. Raghuram Bhat has been elected as treasurer.

