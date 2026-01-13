Mithun Chakraborty credits music for playing a powerful role in his journey

Mumbai Jan 13 (IANS) The reality show Indian Idol is all set to celebrate the legendary journey of Mithun Chakraborty with a special themed episode, “75 Years of Disco King.” It was here when the veteran actor spoke of how music played a powerful role in his life and that it also brings back memories of his initial struggles and passion.

Marking his return to the iconic stage, Mithun shared, “Indian Idol has always been a platform where raw talent meets dreams. Music has played a powerful role in my journey, and returning to this stage brings back memories of the songs, the struggles, and the passion that defined an era.

The actor added, “Watching these young singers perform with such honesty and fire is truly inspiring. They remind me that hard work and belief can take you anywhere.”

The contestants will see lighting up the stage with dynamic performances inspired by Mithun’s timeless hits, celebrating his impact across generations.

The judges and host will also be seen joining in the festivities, revisiting memorable moments from his illustrious career.

Talking about the veteran actor, he continues to remain one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated stars who has been a part of Bollywood for over four decades.

Mithun rose to superstardom in the 1980s with hit films such as Disco Dancer, Dance Dance, and others. Widely known as the “Disco King of Bollywood,”

The actor, without any godfather in the industry, created a cultural phenomenon with chart-topping songs like “I Am a Disco Dancer,” “Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja,” and “Yaad Aa Raha Hai”.

The actor has also won many National Awards. He was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files.

–IANS

rd/