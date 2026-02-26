February 26, 2026 6:22 PM हिंदी

Mithoon & Palak Muchhal pay musical tribute to Dharmendra

Mithoon & Palak Muchhal pay musical tribute to Dharmendra

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Music composer Mithoon, and his wife Palak Muchhal are set to pay a special tribute to the late actor Dharmendra.

The couple will be seen paying a musical tribute to the late actor, who passed away on November 24, 2026. This performance will echo six decades of cinema that moved hearts, defined eras, and inspired generations. Dharmendra wasn’t simply a star; he was cinema’s heartbeat, warm, fearless, compassionate, and unmistakably real. His legacy lives on through generations, remembered as a man of immense kindness and generosity.

The tribute will be held during the upcoming edition of Zee Cine Awards. Ahead of presenting the special tribute, Mithoon spoke about the performance at a press conference in Mumbai, sharing his emotions and giving audiences an insight into the heartfelt homage he is preparing to bring to the stage.

He shared, “This year on Zee Cine Awards 2026, Palak and I will be paying a tribute to the legendary actor Dharmendra. Some of the greatest songs of Indian cinema are from his legacy including timeless music directors like Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Madan Mohan, and the great Pancham Da. My mission is to present the history of Indian music through Dharmendra Ji’s discography in the most beautiful way to match its legacy”.

Dharmendra Ji’s journey was filled with roles that came to life because of his authenticity, from laughter that lit up the screen to silences that spoke deeper than any dialogue. What made him unforgettable was not just his talent, but the soul of his presence, a blend of courage, love, and grounding humility. This tribute and legacy will remind us that even in loss, the art remains. To everyone who grew up watching him, and to those discovering his work anew, this tribute will stand as a testament to the fact that legends don’t fade, they will continue to live on in every note, every frame, and every story told with heart.

Zee Cine Awards 2026 will be held on February 28 and March 1, 2026.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

'The Kerala Story' director Sudipto Sen clears the air on his remark on 'The Kerala Story 2'

'The Kerala Story' director Sudipto Sen clears the air on his remark on 'The Kerala Story 2'

'I owe India great personal debt': Israeli PM Netanyahu recalls first date with wife at Indian restaurant

'I owe India great personal debt': Israeli PM Netanyahu recalls first date with wife at Indian restaurant

Mayank Agarwal’s defiant 130 not out takes Karnataka to 220/5 at stumps against Jammu & Kashmir on Day 3 of Ranji Trophy final at the Hubli Cricket Ground in Hubli, in Hubli, Karnataka on Thursday. Photo credit: BCCI Domestic

Ranji Trophy final: Mayank’s defiant 130* takes Karnataka to 220/5 at stumps against J&K on Day 3

Aishwarya Rajinikanth to direct next film of makers of 'Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil' (Photo Credit: Aishwarya Rajinikanth/Instagram)

Aishwarya Rajinikanth to direct next film of makers of 'Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil'

Pakistan: Jailed PTI leaders urge SC to provide legal, medical access to Imran Khan (File image)

Pakistan: Jailed PTI leaders urge SC to provide legal, medical access to Imran Khan

Zeenat Aman says 'Old is gold' as she reveals she is all about repeating clothes

Zeenat Aman says 'Old is gold' as she reveals she is all about repeating clothes

Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai and Kapil Dev discuss vision for international golf infrastructure in Nava Raipur

CM Vishnu Deo Sai and Kapil Dev discuss vision for international golf infrastructure in Chhattisgarh

PM Modi's Israel visit short but extraordinarily productive, moving: Netanyahu

PM Modi's Israel visit short but extraordinarily productive, moving: Netanyahu

Women must anchor India’s journey to Viksit Bharat 2047: Dr Priti Adani

Women must anchor India’s journey to Viksit Bharat at 2047: Dr Priti Adani

India-Israel bond has stood test of time at every challenge: PM Modi

India-Israel bond has stood test of time at every challenge: PM Modi