Mithila Palkar reveals trick shared by Vir Das for landing punches

January 20, 2026 11:34 PM

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Actress Mithila Palkar, who can be seen in the recently released film ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’, has revealed the trick shared by her director Vir Das.

The actress spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and shared that Vir Das asked her to just focus on her lines, and not worry about delivering the punch or its timing. That one trick did the job, and the actress ended up unlocking a new skill as an actor.

She told IANS, “What he helped me with was that he said, 'Don't overthink it. I have to make people laugh right now. You're not, it's not your job as Roopa to make people laugh. People will laugh with you when you say your lines’. Like I said earlier, he said, ‘Don't play that comedy. Say the lines, the comedy will happen’. So that was really helpful”.

She further mentioned, “Yeah, it's a different genre, but I'm still an actor and I'm still doing what I know how to do and what to do. So that definitely helped. I feel like who better than Vir Das to guide you through the comedy genre. So I knew I was in safe hands. Even if I got lost somewhere, they would bring me back on track. So it was good. So there were times when we would just riff off each other, even on set. So it was a lot of fun”.

Mithila is known for her work in Hindi films, web series, and television. She trained in acting and theatre before gaining recognition through digital platforms. She rose to prominence with the web series such as ‘Girl in the City’ and ‘Little Things’, which contributed to the early growth of India’s web-content ecosystem.

She later transitioned to films, appearing in ‘Karwaan’ and ‘Chopsticks’. She has also worked in Marathi cinema, including ‘Muramba’. Her work spans streaming platforms, films, and advertising, reflecting a career shaped by the shift toward digital-first storytelling in India.

