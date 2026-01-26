Mithila Palkar didn’t plan her professional journey, says she went with the flow

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Actress-singer Mithila Palkar, who is known for ‘Little Things’, ‘Karwaan’, ‘Chopsticks’, and others, has shared that she didn’t operate under a larger plan to achieve a goal in her professional life.

Mithila broke out as a singer on the Internet, later followed it up with acting on OTT, and transitioned into the theatricals.

When asked about her conscious choices as an artiste that she took up in her journey, the actress told IANS, “I have always maintained that I went with the flow when it came to navigating my professional life. For me to be an actor, I grabbed it with both hands. What did I know what the internet was going to do? 10 years ago, we were all just starting out on the Internet. The internet revolution was just beginning, in terms of the Internet being a legit medium of entertainment. That time TV and theater and films were the big things. Radio was a big thing. So, we didn't know that the Internet could play out this way. So, I was also experimenting. I was willing to experiment with anything that would let me be an actor and that would give me the creative satisfaction of being an actor”.

She further mentioned, “So, I auditioned for anything and everything. The way life has played out for me, is something that I don't think I could have planned better for myself. So, I'm glad I didn't plan it. BecauseI gave myself the freedom to go with the flow and I literally did. I got Filter Copy, who gave me ‘News Darshan’, which was a new satire comedy show after which Dhruv and I did two comedy sketches. And after that, ‘Little Things’ happened, ‘Girl in the City’ happened. So, everything kind of took off from the previous thing. So, I don't think if I would have planned it, I would have planned it this well”.

“I do want to mention that I was fortunate that I met the right people at the right time. The people whom I spoke with 8 years ago, we haven't met after that. But 8 years ago, that person mattered a lot in my life, they were very fundamental person in my journey. And I will not forget those people. I'm not mentioning too many of them. But I will not forget what they did for me that helped me push myself. And they have been like, I have had mentors through various phases of my life who have just, you know, stuck by me and said, ‘You don't want to do it? Don't do it’. And maybe after that, we didn't talk because it was just related to one certain project. But they have stuck by me. So, I am very grateful that I did meet the right people at the right time who were kind enough to lead the way for me”, she added.

