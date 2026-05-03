May 03, 2026 5:07 PM हिंदी

Mission Drishti a testament to youth innovation: PM Modi after GalaxEye satellite launch

Mission Drishti a testament to youth innovation: PM Modi after GalaxEye satellite launch

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Mission Drishti as a major milestone in India’s space journey, saying the successful launch of the world's first OptoSAR satellite reflects the passion of the country’s youth for innovation and nation-building.

In a post on X, PM Modi congratulated the team behind the project and said the achievement underlines India’s growing technological capabilities.

"Mission Drishti by GalaxEye marks a major achievement in our space journey. The successful launch of the world’s first OptoSAR satellite and the largest privately-built satellite in India is a testament to our youth’s passion for innovation and nation-building," he said.

PM Modi extended his best wishes to the founders and the entire team of GalaxEye for the successful mission.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the founders and the entire team of GalaxEye," the Prime Minister added.

The Bengaluru-based startup launched its first commercial satellite, Drishti, into orbit aboard Falcon 9 on Sunday.

Described by the company as the "world’s first OptoSAR satellite", the mission marks a significant step forward in Earth observation technology and highlights India’s expanding footprint in the global space sector.

Weighing around 190 kg, Mission Drishti is also the largest privately developed Earth observation satellite in India.

It is the first satellite globally to integrate Electro-Optical (EO) and Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) sensors into a single operational platform, enabling imaging capabilities in all weather conditions, both day and night.

The satellite carries what GalaxEye calls a “SyncFused OptoSAR” payload, combining optical imaging with radar technology.

While optical satellites provide high-resolution images but are limited by cloud cover and darkness, radar systems can penetrate clouds, smoke, and rain, operating around the clock.

--IANS

pk/vd

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