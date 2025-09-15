September 15, 2025 10:31 PM हिंदी

Mirzapur fame Divyenndu talks about Navratri special music video: “It looks like a complete film song”

Mirzapur game Divyenndu talks about Navratri special music video: “It looks like a complete film song”

Mumbai Sep 15 (IANS) With Navratri 2025 just around the corner, excitement is at its peak.

One track that is already stealing the spotlight is “Julmi Sawariya”. The song stars actor Divyenndu, best known for his powerful role in Mirzapur.

Talking to IANS about getting on board for the song, “Julmi Sawariya” Divyenndu, who is a Gujrati himself, said, “This song came as a pleasant surprise to me. When I heard it for the first time, I felt that this is something that should definitely be done.”

He further stated, “Amit Trivedi has composed this song beautifully, and Bhoomi Trivedi has also given female vocals. When I heard the song, I felt that this is a song around Garba, and Garba vibes are making this song extremely exciting! I just felt that I should definitely do it. It is something new that I haven't done before, and I knew it would be fun. Garba is celebrated with full pomp in Mumbai, and in Gujarat, the grandeur is beyond imagination.”

Talking about the look of it, the actor told IANS, “It's beautifully picturised, and it looks like a film song. I thoroughly enjoyed it. The thing that excites me the most is experimentation with new things.”

He added, “There’s a universal appeal to this song. In Garba, there is a lot of mischief and romance between boys and girls. So, I am sure it will appeal to many people.” Sharing screen space with Divyenndu is Charmee Zaveri, one of Bollywood’s rising stars, who won hearts with her viral hit “Mashooqa”.

“Julmi Sawariya” is produced by Vibha Films, Hitendra Kapopara, co-produced by Piyush Jain and released under the Saregama label. It is directed and choreographed by Vijay Ganguly. The chemistry of Divyenndu and Charmee Zaveri lights up the screen. The song stars 100 dancers and has been written by lyricist Kumaar.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra register statements with the Mumbai Police in 60 crore fraud case

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra register statements with the Mumbai Police in 60 crore fraud case

Namo Shree Yojana benefits over 6 lakh mothers in Gujarat; Rs 354cr disbursed in 18 months

Namo Shree Yojana benefits over 6 lakh mothers in Gujarat; Rs 354cr disbursed in 18 months

Modiji took care of me like a father: Piyush Goyal shares how PM arranged yoga expert for his throat probelm

'Modiji took care of me like a father': Piyush Goyal shares how PM arranged yoga expert for his throat problem

Awami League slams Yunus regime for extreme lawlessness in Bangladesh (File image)

Awami League slams Yunus regime for extreme lawlessness in Bangladesh

Pakistan eyeing Feb deadline to inaugurate reconstructed Lashkar terror complex in Muridke (File image)

Pakistan eyeing Feb deadline to inaugurate reconstructed Lashkar terror complex in Muridke

Bangladesh: Garment factory workers stage protest over suspension of employees (File image)

Bangladesh: Garment factory workers stage protest over suspension of employees

Aadhaar mandatory for online ticket booking in first 15 minutes from Oct 1: Railways

Aadhaar mandatory for online ticket booking in first 15 minutes from Oct 1: Railways

After SC clean chit, Team Vantara reiterates resolve to continue healing animals

After SC clean chit, Team Vantara reiterates resolve to continue healing animals

Bangladesh: Another Hindu temple vandalised ahead of Durga Puja (File image)

Bangladesh: Another Hindu temple vandalised ahead of Durga Puja

Nirmala Sitharaman shares another side of PM Modi which is tender, thoughful, humane

FM Sitharaman shares another side of PM Modi which is tender, thoughful, humane