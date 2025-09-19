‘Mirzapur’ actor Divyenndu says ‘Julmi Sawariya’ made him realise that he loves dancing

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Actor Divyenndu, who gained the spotlight for his work in the “Mirzapur” franchise with his portrayal of Munna Bhaiya”, said that his latest track Julmi Sawariya made him realise that he also loves to dance.

Talking to Instagram, the actor shared a string of pictures of himself from the sets. The pictures featured him shooting for the number, which is being tagged as a Navratri special.

For the caption, he wrote: Actor + Camera = Julmi Sawariya. Had such a gala time shooting for this track!! Thank you for giving sooooo much love to our song.. loving the compliments u guys showered on me, big hug for that!! Also this made me realise that I love dancing but all this couldn't have been possible without this absolutely gem of a team..(Sic).”

The actor said that the song composer Amit Trivedi has a “fun vibe”.

“It was a no brainer @bhoomitrivediofficial your vocals are just magical My Producers @hitendrakapopara who also designed the costumes.. n @piyuushj9 .. you guys promised a vision and you delivered it my respect for that.. many more collabs to come!!!”

Heaping praise on his co-star, Divyenndu said: “ My costar @charmeezaveri did everything absolutely effortlessly well done girl.! Now to my director n the choreographer @vijayganguly n his team.. u designed the song so brilliantly loved the steps af..!!! Shot so aesthetically by @sahilbhardwaj. Production Design by @durgaprasad21 Editing by @oswim_cuts And a big shoutout to team @saregama_official.”

“And my darling of a team.. people who complete me @srishtishetty my manger.. @jitendras16 my PA makeup @jatin_veerkar Hair @hairplaywitshabby You know I love you guys,” he concluded the post.

“Julmi Sawariya” is produced by Vibha Films, Hitendra Kapopara, co-produced by Piyush Jain and released under the Saregama label. It is directed and choreographed by Vijay Ganguly. The chemistry of Divyenndu and Charmee Zaveri lights up the screen. The song stars 100 dancers and has been written by lyricist Kumaar.

