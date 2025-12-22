Mira Rajput talks about daughter Misha's first trip to 'Nani house': 'Parents, Pampering & Parathas'

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Entrepreneur Mira Rajput has expressed what ‘Nani house’ means to her kids, Misha and Zain.

The mother of two took to her social media account to share a picture of herself with her father.

The photo seems to be from a few years ago, when Misha, her daughter, visited her ‘Nani house’ in Delhi for the first time ever. Mira captioned the post as, “Misha’s first trip. The thing about Nani’s house is that you’re still the child of the house even though you have your own. Parents, Pampering & Parathas.”

Mira, who is married to Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, has often shared posts related to her parents and especially her children.

In November, an excited Mira shared how her 8-year-old girl, Misha, had set up her own baking stall and also revealed that in no time all her cookies and muffins were sold out. The proud mama had taken to her social media account, lauding her little girl, and also shared a few videos of the delicacies.

She wrote, “So proud of my baby today! Mish Mash Bakery: Youngest founder in the fam.” In another video shared by Mira, we have a glimpse of pictures of the lip-smacking cookies – Oats n Raisins and Deep Dish Choco Chip – costing Rs 200 each.

Talking about Mira and Shahid's relationship, the couple tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in a private ceremony held in Gurgaon. The wedding was an intimate affair attended by family and close friends.

The couple is blessed with two children: daughter Misha, born in August 2016, and son Zain, born in September 2018.

On the work front, Mira has recently turned an entrepreneur and is leaving no stone unturned in making it flourish.

