Mira Rajput misses husband Shahid Kapoor, and it has a “Jab We Met” connection

Mumbai Sep 24 (IANS) Entrepreneur Mira Rajput recently took to her social media account to share a heartfelt story about her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor.

Posting a video of a musician playing the sitar, she wrote, “The dhun that reminds me of you. I miss you @shahidkapoor.” The tune being played was the popular track Aaoge Jab Tum Sajna from Shahid Kapoor's blockbuster movie "Jab We Met".

Released on 26th of October 2007 "Jab We Met" was directed by Imtiaz Ali and went on to become one of the most successful romantic dramas in Bollywood. The movie starred Shahid Kapoor as Aditya Kashyap and Kareena Kapoor Khan as Geet Dhillon. Their on-screen chemistry combined with a strong script and memorable dialogues earned them great reviews from both audiences and critics alike.

The movie's soundtrack by Pritam was a massive hit, with songs like 'Mauja Hi Mauja', 'Tum Se Hi', and 'Aaoge Jab Tum Sajna' topping music charts even now, 15 years after the movie's release. While Shahid Kapoor's professional life saw a turning point with "Jab We Met", his personal life made headlines in 2015 when the actor married Mira Rajput in a private ceremony in Delhi. Despite being away from the film industry, Mira has become a well-known public figure and a social media personality and recently has turned into an entrepreneur.

The couple are parents to two children. Their daughter, Misha Kapoor, was born in August 2016, and their son, Zain Kapoor, was born in September 2018. Shahid and Mira often share moments from their family life, giving fans a glimpse of their strong bond and love for their children. Mira's recent social media post highlights the couple's affectionate relationship.

By linking a timely song from Shahid Kapoor's film to her personal emotions, Mira reminded fans both of her husband's cinematic legacy and also of her beautiful bond with Shahid. The couple completed 10 years of marital bliss in June this year.

