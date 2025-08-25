August 25, 2025 12:40 AM हिंदी

Minority girls face abductions, forced conversions in Pakistan

Minority girls face abductions, forced conversions in Pakistan

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) The plight of religious minorities in Pakistan is once again under sharp focus, as fresh cases of abductions and forced conversions of Christian and Hindu girls highlight what rights groups call a "systematic crisis".

In June, 14-year-old Muskan Liaqat from Muridke in Punjab's Sheikhupura district, escaped after nearly two years in captivity.

Kidnapped at gunpoint in May 2023 by Muhammad Adnan and his father, she was forced to convert to Islam, declared Adnan's "wife", and subjected to repeated sexual assaults.

Muskan recounted that she was beaten with an iron rod, called derogatory slurs for Christians, and suffered a miscarriage after torture during a forced pregnancy.

Her ordeal is not isolated.

On June 19 this year, four Hindu siblings -- Jiya (22), Diya (20), Disha (16), and Ganesh Kumar (14) -- were abducted from Shahdadpur in Sindh.

Within two days, videos circulated online showing them reciting Islamic prayers with new names, a move celebrated by hardliners but devastating for their family.

According to the Movement for Solidarity and Peace, as many as 1,000 Christian and Hindu girls, aged between 12 to 25 years, are abducted annually in Pakistan, with police often refusing to act.

Many survivors face lifelong trauma and social stigma, while courts frequently accept kidnappers' claims that the girls converted and married willingly.

Rights organisations, including Jubilee Campaign and Open Doors, warn the number of such cases is rising, with victims as young as 10 reported in 2024 alone.

Meanwhile, proposed legislation to criminalise forced conversions has repeatedly failed under pressure from religious lobbies.

On August 11, observed officially as National Minorities Day, rallies in Karachi and Lahore demanded stronger protections, constitutional reforms, and criminalisation of forced conversions.

Analysts say Pakistan's growing radicalisation, coupled with state inaction, leaves minorities increasingly vulnerable.

Rights groups urge international actors, including the US, to tie aid to measurable improvements in minority protections.

--IANS

sas/khz

LATEST NEWS

Supreme Court fully supports SIR process, further strengthened the EC: Advocate Siddhant Kumar (Photo: IANS)

Supreme Court fully supports SIR process, further strengthened the EC: Advocate Siddhant Kumar

Salman Khan launches ‘Big Boss 19’ with an unimpressive line-up of contestants

Salman Khan launches ‘Big Boss 19’ with an unimpressive line-up of contestants

Anurag Thakur’s cosmic curveball sparks lively debate on National Space Day

Anurag Thakur’s cosmic curveball sparks lively debate on National Space Day

PM Modi urges youth to lead ‘Swadeshi Movement’ to strengthen India's self-reliance

PM Modi urges youth to lead ‘Swadeshi Movement’ to strengthen India's self-reliance

Bad weather in Guwahati: Assam CM’s flight among 5 planes makes emergency landing at Agartala airport

Bad weather in Guwahati: Assam CM’s flight among 5 planes makes emergency landing at Agartala airport

Saints slam Swami Rambhadracharya’s ‘indecent statement’ on Premanand Maharaj

Saints slam Swami Rambhadracharya’s ‘indecent remarks’ on Premanand Maharaj

Solar energy transforms farming in Gujarat as farmers hail PM-KUSUM Yojana (Photo: IANS)

Solar energy transforms farming in Gujarat as farmers hail PM-KUSUM Yojana

Beneficiaries laud PM Modi as PMEGP empowers rural entrepreneurs in Neemuch

Beneficiaries laud PM Modi as PMEGP empowers rural entrepreneurs in Neemuch

Aneet Padda shares her version of the ‘Saiyaara’ song: 'Singing may be rusty but the love isn’

Aneet Padda shares her version of the ‘Saiyaara’ song: 'Singing may be rusty but the love isn’

Accountability to be ensured in every development project, says UP CM (Yogi Adityanath's X account)

Accountability to be ensured in every development project, says UP CM