November 22, 2025 5:25 AM हिंदी

Ministry will work on practical solutions to build more flexible, globally competitive SEZ framework: Commerce Secretary

Ministry will work on practical solutions to build more flexible, globally competitive SEZ framework: Commerce Secretary

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) The Commerce Secretary, Rajesh Agrawal, on Friday assured industry stakeholders that the government will review all concerns raised and work towards practical, long-term solutions to make India’s Special Economic Zone (SEZ) framework more flexible, efficient, and globally competitive.

Speaking at an industry interaction organised by the Export Promotion Council for EOUs & SEZs (EPCES) in Chennai, he said the Ministry is committed to reforms that match evolving global trade dynamics and support ease of doing business for SEZs across sectors.

He interacted with stakeholders from SEZ units, developers, and MSMEs, who highlighted challenges affecting operations, compliance processes, and trade competitiveness.

Participants raised concerns related to SEZ–Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) transactions, duty foregone rules, connectivity issues with ICEGATE, and complexities in the import monitoring system.

MSME representatives also spoke about the difficulties faced in reverse job work policies.

Stakeholders from the IT and IT-enabled services sector flagged unresolved issues around the classification of vacant built-up areas, delays in the renewal of Letters of Approval, and procurement verification requirements, which they said differ from Goods and Services Tax (GST) norms.

Several companies also highlighted the lack of parity between SEZ units and DTA units in accessing concessional import duties and duty drawback benefits.

Others pointed out procedural delays caused by the new Procurement Certificate system, while some raised concerns about countervailing duties imposed by the United States and the applicability of Quality Control Orders (QCOs) on SEZ-to-DTA sales.

Responding to these concerns, Rajesh Agrawal appreciated EPCES for facilitating direct dialogue between industry and government.

He said the Ministry understands the need to revisit policies as global supply chains evolve and domestic market demand grows.

He noted that changing trade patterns, new free trade agreements, and increased focus on expanding domestic market access require SEZ policies to be aligned with current economic realities.

Agrawal encouraged companies to share detailed data and structured feedback to support policy decisions and future reforms.

The Commerce Secretary also assured that technical concerns, including those related to BSNL connectivity and import monitoring systems, will be reviewed.

He said the government remains committed to building an SEZ ecosystem that is efficient, modern, and competitive at the global level.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Chamoli: PM Jan Aushadhi scheme brings major relief as residents get quality medicines at low cost

Chamoli: PM Jan Aushadhi scheme brings major relief as residents get quality medicines at low cost

K’taka: Two arrested for passing sensitive Indian Navy intelligence to Pakistan

K’taka: Two arrested for passing sensitive Indian Navy intelligence to Pakistan

It’s Anahat Singh v Joshna Chinappa in the women’s final of the Indian Open squash championships in Indore on Friday. Photo credit: SRFI

It’s Anahat v Joshna in Indian Open squash women’s final

PM Modi, Aus counterpart Albanese discuss progress in defence, nuclear energy ties on G20 sidelines

PM Modi, Aus counterpart Albanese discuss progress in defence, nuclear energy ties on G20 sidelines

Rough start for Sahith Theegala at RSM Classic in first Fall Season event of the PGA Tour at the Plantation Course at Sea Island. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

PGA Tour: Rough start for Sahith Theegala in first Fall Season event

Shreya Ghoshal surprises contestant on Indian Idol 16, makes everybody emotional

Shreya Ghoshal surprises contestant on Indian Idol 16, makes everybody emotional

Bayern Munich preparing for crunch time clash in the UEFA Champions League against Arsenal. Photo credit: IANS

Football: Bayern preparing for Champions League's crunch time

Juhi Babbar celebrates parents Raj Babbar, Nadira’s 50th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt post

Juhi Babbar celebrates parents Raj Babbar, Nadira’s 50th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt post

Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Udaipur to attend royal wedding

Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Udaipur to attend royal wedding

How US patronage of Pakistan enabled militancy and sustains risk of future 26/11 attacks

How US patronage of Pakistan enabled militancy and sustains risk of future 26/11 attacks (IANS Analysis)