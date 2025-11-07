November 07, 2025 7:08 PM हिंदी

MINI launches electric SUV Countryman SE All4 in India

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) British automotive brand MINI has launched the all-electric MINI Countryman SE All4 in India on Friday, with deliveries to begin shortly.

The compact electric SUV priced at Rs 66,90,000 (ex-showroom) is available as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can be booked at all MINI India authorised dealerships starting Friday.

The Countryman SE All4 features all-wheel drive powered by a lithium-ion battery with a gross capacity of 66.45 kWh, offering a WLTP combined range of up to 440 km. DC fast charging at 130 kW charges the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in approximately 29 minutes. In contrast, 22 kW AC charging achieves a full charge in about 3 hours and 45 minutes.

The company claimed that the car delivers 313 hp and 494 Nm of torque, achieving 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 180 km/h.

"Warranty and support include a standard two-year unlimited-kilometre warranty, an eight-year or 160,000-kilometre high-voltage battery warranty, and five years of 24/7 roadside assistance.

The car comes with "a standard two-year unlimited-kilometre warranty, and the high voltage battery is covered by a warranty for 8 years or 1,60,000 kilometres".

Multiple modes in the car include "the race-inspired ‘Go-Kart Mode’ to the energy-saving ‘Green Mode’ or the lively ‘Vivid Mode’," the release said.

The standard all-wheel drive system distributes its power precisely and reliably, providing the sporty SUV with sufficient grip and traction even in challenging conditions, it claimed.

The car features advanced assistance systems such as Cruise Control and Parking Assistant Plus with 360 degree Camera and with Comfort Access, the car is locked/unlocked automatically as it recognises the key is at a distance of less than 1.5 metres, the release said.

The company also claimed that MINI Countryman SE All4 have features such as auto start/stop function, brake energy recuperation, active cooling air ducts and electromechanical power steering.

