Milind Soman celebrates completing his longest swim till now

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Actor and fitness junkie Milind Soman has added another feather to his cap as he was able to complete his longest swim ever to date.

The 'Emergency' actor swam for 15 kilometers within a span of 7 hours and 20 minutes on the Goa coast. Milind achieved this latest feat on January 11.

Just like most of his achievements, Milind's better half, Ankita Konwar, accompanied him this time as well. She also completed her first 10-kilometer swim in a sea.

Sharing a couple of photos and videos of their latest adventure, Milind penned on his social media, "15km swim in 7hrs 20min down the Goa coast on Sunday 11th January, the longest swim I've ever done @ankita_earthy did her first 10km swim in the sea, so proud of her...thank you @goaowsclub ! #nextiswhat (sic)."

Milind and Ankita welcomed the year 2026 by shelling some major fitness goals.

In a recent social media post, Ankita revealed that the couple ran through three countries in just two days.

Sharing several photographs from their visit to Budapest, Hungary, Ankita wrote on her Instagram, "Wish you all a very happy new year from Budapest! Spent December 30 and 31 the best way we know how to."

She added, "Ran through 3 countries in 2 days. Met some lovely kind people along the way! Ran through ice puddles and snow with ice-cold wind on our faces but came out of it a little bit stronger."

Wishing everyone a happy new year, she added, "So blessed to be able to feel and cherish all that life has to offer. Wish you all health, happiness and love always."

Additionally, Milind also uploaded a few glimpses from the couple's visit to a Krishna temple in Budapest on social media.

Ankita and Milind are fitness inspirations to many. These two keep on sharing updates from their inspiring lifestyle on the internet, leaving the netizens motivated.

--IANS

pm/