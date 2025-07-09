Khushi Mukherjee opens up about her bold new avatar on Munawar Faruqui’s show ‘The Society’

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Khushi Mukherjee has opened up about her bold new avatar on “The Society,” a reality show hosted by comedian Munawar Faruqui.

The actress shared her excitement about joining the show and spoke about the transformation she underwent for her role. Talking about the show, Mukherjee told IANS, “It’s a really special feeling. I am very happy to be a part of this show and I truly can’t wait for the audience to see me in a brand new avatar. The last few months, I have seen both the highs and lows of popularity. While some people have been there for me as a rock-solid support, a lot of people have done a lot to bring me down.”

“Without caring about any of it, I only plan to move on and focus on myself and my work to entertain my audience. I am not allowed to reveal much about the show but yes, its going to be one-of-a-kind show which is very new for a country like India. I am really excited and looking forward to love and support from the audience.”

The upcoming JioHotstar’s show 'The Society' will be hosted by Munawar Faruqui. The streaming details of the show are yet to be officially announced. On July 7, JioHotstar shared a teaser of the upcoming show on their official Instagram handle. The striking clip featured a group of individuals walking toward the camera in coordinated red outfits. As they passed by, the camera zoomed in on Munawar Faruqui, who was positioned in front of four men dressed in tuxedos with their faces covered by black masks.

Sharing the video, the streaming platform wrote, “Game master @munawar.faruqui welcomes you to The Society! Zara bachke, yahan ke rules bhi inki tarah hatke hai.”

Apart from “The Society,” Khushi Mukherjee is also reportedly in talks to join the upcoming season of “Bigg Boss.”

--IANS

ps/