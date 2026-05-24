May 24, 2026 1:52 PM हिंदी

Miley Cyrus says fame has always felt natural to her

Miley Cyrus says fame has always felt natural to her

Los Angeles, May 24 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has said that fame always felt pretty natural to her. The 33-year-old singer first found fame as a child.

She is the daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, and Miley insists she's never really struggled with the pressures of success, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The singer, who emerged as a teen idol with her portrayal of Miley Stewart in the Disney series Hannah Montana between 2006 and 2011, told ‘Variety’, "Because I grew up around my dad, being on tours and being on sets, it felt really natural to me”.

“I never felt like a fish out of water. People were really shocked about that, like, 'When you got to Los Angeles, was your mind blown?' I never like to think I was jaded, but being around show business, I had less of an infatuation with Hollywood. I was less enamoured by the whole thing. It kept me more grounded. It wasn’t shocking when the show came out, and my life changed”, she added.

Despite this, Miley admits that her own decision-making has become much better over time. Asked what advice she'd give to her younger self, Miley replied, "I would say: Be present enough to remember. Sometimes I was moving so fast, and I was always calculating what my next step was, and I wasn’t in the moment. Now, I make such clear decisions on what I’m going to do, and I do so little at a time, so I’m able to be in the moment for each thing”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Miley now makes a conscious effort to relish landmark moments in her life.

She said, "I almost feel like I can record every moment. And I know when a moment’s important, like when I’m standing at the Grammys and I look out and I see Oprah (Winfrey), I press record on my mind, Don’t forget this. This is an important moment”.

“Certain things stick out to me when I was younger, like singing at the White House for the Obama inauguration, for his kids. I see those moments, but so much of it was a blur. So, I would tell Miley to slow down and pay attention”, she added.

--IANS

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