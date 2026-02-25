February 25, 2026 10:03 AM हिंदी

Mihir Ahuja: Acting without any text is most difficult part, proves acting skills

Mumbai Feb 25 (IANS) Actor Mihir Ahuja, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, said that acting without dialogues or text is the most challenging aspect of performance, stressing that silence often carries more weight than words.

“In acting, silence speaks louder than words. When we are preparing for a scene or a script, most of the time, we spend time on the dialogues. But everything is written in the dialogues. In acting, there's a word called subtext. There's a line, but what's behind it? What's inside the line? What's going on behind it? There's a subtext. When there's no text, creating a subtext is the most powerful thing. When it's conveyed, there's nothing more beautiful than that,” he said.

The actor was speaking about his experience on “Shabad-Reet aur Riwaaz”, a series that explores relationships, faith and life’s complexities. During the interaction, both Mihir Ahuja and actor Suvinder Vicky reflected on the show’s emphasis on underlying emotions and layered storytelling. They also praised the positive working dynamic on the set and the supportive cast, adding that the story’s universal themes make it relatable across language barriers.

Mihir Ahuja, who has steadily carved a space for himself with impactful performances, is known for his roles in projects such as “Super 30”, “The Archies”, “Mission over Mars”, and others”.

Talking about.“Shabad-Reet aur Riwaaz”, it gives a glimpse into the world of Ghuppi Singh essayed by Mihir, a 16-year-old boy living with a chronic stammer. His dreams stand in complete contrast to his family’s deeply rooted legacy. His father, Harminder Singh is a respected Ragi singer, who expects Ghuppi to carry forward the sacred tradition of devotional music but Ghuppi is drawn more to football. The show explores the themes of generational tensions and expectations that give rise to conflict between relations.

