Michael Cera set to make directorial debut with comedy starring Pamela Anderson

Los Angeles, May 13 (IANS) Actor Michael Cera is gearing up to make his directorial feature debut with the comedy film “Love Is Not the Answer” starring Pamela Anderson among others.

The actor, known for roles in “Barbie,” “Superbad,” “Scott Pilgrim vs the World,” and “Arrested Development” is set to direct “Love is Not the Answer,” with Anderson, Steve Coogan, Fred Hechinger and Jamie Dornan lined up to star.

The plot of the film is being kept under wraps, but it’s described as a “precise yet unpredictable, absurdist comedy that moves between hilarity and heartbreak as it explores modern loneliness and the search for connection.”

“Love is Not the Answer” also teams Cera, who penned the script, with fast-rising hitmakers 2am, led by Christine D’Souza Gelb, David Hinojosa and Kevin Rowe and producers of “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies,” “Past Lives,” “Babygirl,” Celine Song’s upcoming “Materialists” and “The Moment” starring Charli xcx.

Cera has spoken about his desire to direct previously, revealing in 2023 that he was working on an adaptation of the novel “Masters of Atlantis” by Charles Portis.

Cera has received nominations for a British Academy Film Award, three Critics' Choice Movie Awards, four Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Tony Award.

He became known for portraying leading roles in a string of comedic films such as Superbad, Juno, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist and Youth in Revolt.

He took supporting roles in both comedies and dramas including Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, This Is the End, Molly's Game, Person to Person, Gloria Bell, Barbie and Dream Scenario.

He voiced Dick Grayson/Robin in The Lego Batman Movie, Barry in Sausage Party and Hank in Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank. He gained prominence portraying George Michael Bluth in the sitcom Arrested Development from 2003 to 2006 and then again from 2013 to 2019.

--IANS

dc/