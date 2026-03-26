Miami Open: Fils, Lehecka secure thrilling victories to reach SF

Miami, March 26 (IANS) Rising French star Arthur Fils delivered a stunning comeback to edge past American Tommy Paul in a quarter-final at the Miami Open, saving four match points to win 6-7(3), 7-6(4), 7-6(6), and secure his place in his first ATP Masters 1000 semifinal.

In a contest lasting two hours and 47 minutes, the 21-year-old Frenchman showed composure under pressure, rallying from 2/6 in the final-set tie-break by winning six straight points to produce one of the most dramatic wins of the season. But, Fils managed to prevail without breaking Paul’s serve at any point.

Seeded 28th, Fils maintained an aggressive style throughout, hitting the ball with increasing power as the match wore on. This victory marked a major breakthrough for the young player, who had previously lost all four of his ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final matches, including a recent exit at Indian Wells.

With this win, he became the youngest French semi-finalist at this level since Richard Gasquet reached the semi-finals in Paris in 2007 at the age of 21.

Fils will next face the Czech player Jiri Lehecka, whom he leads 2-1 in their head-to-head record. Their most recent encounter was in Doha earlier this year, where the Frenchman won in straight sets.

Lehecka advanced to the last four with a 7-6(1), 7-5 victory over Spain’s Martin Landaluce, ending the impressive run of the 20-year-old qualifier. Landaluce, the lowest-ranked quarter-finalist at the tournament since 1994, also became the first player born in 2006 or later to reach the last eight of a Masters 1000 event.

Despite a spirited effort, Landaluce struggled to convert opportunities, while Lehecka elevated his level in key moments, especially in the final stages of both sets. The Czech created 10 break-point chances compared to just one for his opponent, eventually taking advantage late in the second set to seal victory in two hours and two minutes.

This run at Miami marks Lehecka’s second Masters 1000 semi-final; he previously reached the same stage in Madrid in 2024 before retiring due to injury against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

With his performances this week, Lehecka has climbed six spots to World No. 16 in the live rankings, matching his career-high. Meanwhile, Landaluce is set to rise 48 places to No. 103 following a breakthrough campaign that included wins over three Top-50 players.

--IANS

vi/bc