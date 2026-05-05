MI would've been alive had Rohit healed a little earlier: Harbhajan

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh believes Mumbai Indians’ campaign in IPL 2026 might have unfolded very differently had Rohit Sharma returned from injury earlier, pointing to the veteran batter’s match-winning impact in the recent victory over Lucknow Super Giants.

Rohit marked his comeback in style at the Wankhede Stadium, producing a commanding knock that laid the platform for a successful chase, underlining his value to a struggling side. Harbhajan stressed that Rohit’s presence in the middle, rather than on the sidelines, makes a decisive difference.

“It’s important to be in the middle. You can do only so much sitting in the dugout. But you can make a difference by being in the middle, and Rohit Sharma did exactly that. You needed that foundation to chase down that many runs, and he didn’t just lay the foundation, but built a couple of floors on it as well, leaving very little for the rest to do,” Harbhajan told JioStar.

The former off-spinner felt Rohit’s innings not only anchored the chase but also ensured that the rest of the batting unit had minimal pressure in closing out the game.

“It would have been even better if he had got his hundred, but for the time he was there, he played exceptionally well,” he added.

Mumbai Indians have endured an inconsistent season, with injuries and misfiring key players affecting their campaign. Harbhajan reflected on how Rohit’s absence during a crucial phase may have cost the team valuable points.

“I wish his injury had healed a little earlier; who knows, they might have won a game or two during that losing streak and would have still been alive in the competition,” he noted.

Despite their precarious position on the points table, Harbhajan believes the five-time champions still have an outside chance of staying in contention if results go their way.

“They will give themselves a chance if they win every game from here and get to 14 points. Who knows, if other teams start losing, there could be a net run-rate situation at 14 points, anything can happen,” he said.

With momentum finally on their side, MI will now look to build on Rohit’s return as they attempt to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

--IANS

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