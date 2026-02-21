February 21, 2026 9:55 PM हिंदी

‘Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai’: Chahal shares glimpses from Shikhar Dhawan-Sophie Shine’s wedding celebrations

‘Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai’: Chahal shares glimpses from Shikhar Dhawan-Sophie Shine’s wedding celebrations. Photo credit: @Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal gave fans a peek into the wedding celebrations of former India opener Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine by sharing pictures from the ceremony on Saturday.

The wedding, reportedly taking place in the Delhi NCR region, is attended by close friends and family members. Chahal took to Instagram to post cheerful moments from the celebrations, including a picture of Dhawan dressed in traditional groom’s attire alongside Sophie, who looked good in her bridal outfit. The spinner was also seen enjoying the festivities and dancing with other guests.

Captioning his post, Chahal wrote, “Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai,” expressing his excitement for his former teammate’s big day.

Earlier, Dhawan had shared pictures from his sangeet ceremony on Instagram. “Sangeet Night, almost the Dhawans,” he wrote in his post. Sophie, too, had offered fans a glimpse of the pre-wedding festivities by sharing photos from her haldi ceremony.

Dhawan and Sophie made their relationship public in 2025 and announced their engagement in January 2026. Their love story reportedly began several years ago in Dubai, and since then, Sophie has been a constant presence in Dhawan’s life. The couple has built a strong following on social media, where their light-hearted and humorous reels are widely appreciated by fans.

This is Dhawan’s second marriage. His first marriage to Ayesha Mukherjee ended in 2021.

Dhawan officially retired from all forms of international and domestic cricket on August 24, 2024. During his international career, Dhawan established himself as one of India’s most dependable openers, especially in limited-overs cricket. Known for his performances in major tournaments, he earned the nickname 'Mr. ICC for his consistency on the global stage.

Across 269 international matches, Dhawan scored 10,867 runs and registered 24 centuries, leaving behind a significant legacy in Indian cricket. He has represented India in all three formats of the game and was a major player in the Indian Premier League (IPL), also.

--IANS

sds/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Bengaluru, Mumbai City look to steal early march over rivals in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 on Sunday.

ISL 2025-26: Bengaluru, Mumbai City look to steal early march over rivals

Top seeds Siddhant Banthia and Alexander Donski save a match point to win doubles title in the 2026 ATP Delhi Open at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi. Photo credit: DLTA

ATP Delhi Open: Top seeds Siddhant Banthia/Alexander Donski save a match point to win doubles title

Canadian media branding Khalistani terrorist as 'Sikh leader' dangerous erasure of facts: Report

Canadian media branding Khalistani terrorist as 'Sikh leader' dangerous erasure of facts: Report

Washout threat looms large on Pakistan-New Zealand Super Eights clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Washout threat looms large on Pakistan-New Zealand Super Eights clash in Colombo

Jennifer Garner reflects friendship with Judy Greer: 'She’s carried me through the last 20 years'

Jennifer Garner reflects friendship with Judy Greer: 'She’s carried me through the last 20 years'

Vice Prez Radhakrishnan releases book on Atal Bihari Vajpayee, recalls personal association

Vice Prez Radhakrishnan releases book on Atal Bihari Vajpayee, recalls personal association

Business leadership is built by people and values: Karan Adani

Business leadership is built by people and values: Karan Adani

Pakistan: Death of Baloch woman waiting for return of missing son since 2012 shocks world

Pakistan: Death of Baloch woman waiting for return of missing son since 2012 shocks world

Adani Ports joins NMDC and Vale Brazil to develop SEZ-based ecosystem for iron ore

Adani Ports joins NMDC and Vale Brazil to develop SEZ-based ecosystem for iron ore

Handling pressure, winning small moments key for South Africa in clash against India, says Quinton de Kock ahead of their Super 8s match in ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Handling pressure, winning small moments key for SA in clash against India, says de Kock