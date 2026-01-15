January 15, 2026 10:39 PM हिंदी

Men's U19 World Cup: Henil Patel's fifer helps India beat USA by six wickets

Henil Patel's five-wicket haul helps India beat USA by six wickets via DLS Method in the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup in t the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday. Photo credit: ICC

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe), Jan 15 (IANS) Henil Patel bagged the first five-wicket haul of the tournament and helped multiple-time champion India make a winning start to their campaign in the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup with a six-wicket victory (via DLS Method) over the USA at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday.

Five-time winners India inserted in the USA after winning the toss, and Henil Patel instantly validated that decision by delivering a fiery opening spell that broke the resistance of the USA top order. The right-arm pacer picked up three wickets inside the first 12 overs as the USA were reduced to 35/4.

The Indians then tightened the screws on the USA middle-order to pick up wickets at regular intervals as Deepesh Devendran, Ambarish RS, Khilan Patel, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi all picked up a wicket each. Patel then returned to clean up the tail and bag the first fifer of the tournament to bowl USA out for just 107 inside 36 overs.

SOORYAVANSHI SETS RECORD

The USA made a good start to proceedings with the ball, dismissing early Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who set a world record by making his debut in the U19 World Cup at the age of 14 years and 294 days, breaking the 18-year-old record held by Indian-origin player Nitish Kumar, who made his debut for Canada at the age of15 years and 245 days.

Just when skipper Ayush Mhatre and Vedant Trivedi appeared to steady the innings, the game was halted because of the lightning protocols. Rain followed and ensured the game was suspended for long enough for it to be reduced to 37 overs when it resumed after a long break.

Chasing a revised target of 96, India were rocked by two quick wickets as skipper Mhatre (19) and Trivedi (2) were dismissed, leaving India struggling at 25/3.

But Abhigyan Kundu and Vihaan Malhotra weathered the storm and slowly turned the tables on the USA bowlers, stitching together a counter-attacking 45-run partnership that got India closer to the target. Malhotra's dismissal didn't prevent the five-time winners from cruising home and putting their first points on the board.

India will be back in action against Bangladesh for their second game in Group A on Saturday. The USA will take on New Zealand on Sunday, with both matches set to take place at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Brief scores:

USA U19 107 all out in 35.2 overs (Nitish Sudini 36; Henil Patel 5-16) lost to India U19 (revised target 96 - Abhigyan Kundu 42 not out; Ritvik Appidi 2-24) by 6 wickets (DLS method).

--IANS

bsk/

