Men's team edge past Slovakia as India maintain perfect start to World Team Table Tennis C'ships

London, April 30 (IANS) Indian men staged a spirited comeback to edge past Slovakia 3–2 in a gripping Group 7 encounter at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships here. With the win, India climbed to the top of the Group 7 standings and strengthened their position ahead of their next tie against Guatemala.

The contest ebbed and flowed before India sealed victory through resilience and composure under pressure.

Slovakia drew first blood as Lubomir Pistej, ranked 149, used his experience to outmanoeuvre Manush Shah, ranked No. 51, in a five-game opener 11-8, 5-11, 8-11, 11-5, 11-6, handing his side an early lead.

India responded immediately through their highest-ranked paddler at 42, Manav Thakkar, who produced a composed and controlled display to defeat Jakub Zelinka in straight games 11-6, 11-8, 11-6, levelling the tie at 1-1.

However, Slovakia regained the upper hand in the third rubber, as defensive player Wang Yang delivered a clinical performance to overcome Harmeet Desai 16-14, 11-5, 11-9. Mixing sharp variations in pace with precise counter-attacking, Wang disrupted Harmeet’s rhythm and pushed Slovakia within touching distance of victory.

With their backs against the wall at 1-2, India mounted a decisive comeback. Manav once again rose to the occasion, emphatically overpowering Lubomir 11-3, 11-3, 11-3 to restore parity. The momentum firmly with India, left-hander Manush delivered under pressure in the deciding rubber, defeating Jakub 11-8, 11-8, 11-7, to seal a crucial 3-2 win.

Earlier, women paddlers rose to the occasion in a high-stakes Group 6 encounter, edging past Ukraine 3–2 in a pulsating tie that kept their qualification hopes firmly on track and, crucially, put them in pole position to top the group.

The men's and women's teams (against Rwanda) will play their final group matches, scheduled to begin at 10 (IST) tonight.

--IANS

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