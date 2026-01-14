January 14, 2026 1:53 AM हिंदी

Men's T20 World Cup: Four Pakistani-origin US cricketers denied visa to travel to India: Report

Four Pakistani-origin USA cricketers denied visa to travel to India for next month's Men's T20 World Cup.

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Four Pakistani-origin cricketers, who were picked to be part of the United States team, have been denied visas to visit India, which now threatens their participation in next month’s Twenty20 World Cup, a news report claimed on Tuesday.

One of the players told Telecom Asia Sport that he, along with three others, has been denied visas to travel to India for the T20 World Cup, which is being jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

“Yes, it is true that three Pakistani-origin players are denied an Indian visa, which means we are unable to feature in the Twenty20 World Cup,“ pacer Ali Khan told (www.telecomasia.net) in a video message.

The other three players named in the 20-man USA squad for the T20 World Cup are Shayan Jahangir, Mohammad Mohsin, and Ehsan Adil, the report claimed.

According to the report, all three were born in Pakistan but are now US citizens. Under India’s visa rules, all Pakistan-born people have to apply for a visa using their passport from their country of birth.

The issue means eight countries will be affected by this problem, besides the USA, players from the UAE, Oman, Nepal, Canada, England, Zimbabwe, and the Netherlands have players of Pakistani origin.

Adil was born in Sheikhupura and played three Tests and six ODIs for Pakistan between 2013 and 2015. He migrated to the USA four years ago and plays for Kingsmen USA. Khan was born in Attock in Punjab, Shayan in Karachi, and Mohsin in Mingora in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The report also claimed that the issue has haunted Pakistani-origin players in the past, too, with Zulfiqar brothers -- Sikander and Saqib -- denied a visa in 2019, while another player, Shiraz Ahmed's visa delayed for the 2023 World Cup. Australia’s opener Usman Khawaja (2017) and England spinners -- Rehan Ahmed and Shoaib Basheer (2024) -- have also faced visa problems in the past.

Sources in the International Cricket Council have said they are helping teams in acquiring visas, but the latest issue has increased their workload.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Rubio, EAM Jaishankar talk nuclear law, trade, Indo-Pacific (Photo: @DrSJaishankar/X)

Rubio, EAM Jaishankar talk nuclear law, trade, Indo-Pacific

Harmanpreet Kaur praises youngsters 'for taking responsibility' in dominant Mumbai Indians win over Gujarat Giants in Match 6 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Harmanpreet praises youngsters 'for taking responsibility' in dominant MI win

HM Shah unveils Rs 250-crore development push in Mansa, lays foundation for pharma academy in Ahmedabad

HM Shah unveils Rs 250-crore development push in Mansa, lays foundation for pharma academy in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Giants rue 'dropped catches' after big loss to Mumbai Indians in Match 6 of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants rue 'dropped catches' after big loss to Mumbai Indians

HM Shah lays foundation stone for India's first state-run BSL-4 lab in Gandhinagar

HM Shah lays foundation stone for India's first state-run BSL-4 lab in Gandhinagar

Chhattisgarh will host two IPL matches of RCB, says State's CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh will host two IPL 2026 matches of RCB, says State's CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Harmanpreet Kaur, Nicola Carey steer Mumbai Indians to dominant win over Gujarat Giants in Match 6 of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Carey steer Mumbai Indians to dominant win over Gujarat Giants

Nepali Congress on verge of split as efforts to keep party united continue (File image)

Nepali Congress on verge of split as efforts to keep party united continue

India's Pinaka elevates defence capabilities: Report (File image)

India's Pinaka elevates defence capabilities: Report

PM Modi congratulates Pawan Kalyan on induction into Kenjutsu (Photo: @narendramodi/X)

PM Modi congratulates Pawan Kalyan on induction into Kenjutsu