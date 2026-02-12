February 12, 2026 11:27 PM हिंदी

Men's Pro League: Tomas Domene scores four goals as Argentina beat India 8-0 in Rourkela

Tomas Domene scores four goals as Argentina beat India 8-0 in the FIH Men's Pro League 2025–26 Rourkelaat the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Thursday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Rourkela, Feb 12 (IANS) India succumbed to an 8-0 defeat against Argentina in their second match of the Rourkela leg of the FIH Men's Pro League 2025–26 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Thursday. Tomas Domene (15’, 20’, 26’, 60’), Tomas Ruiz (14’), Lucio Mendez (22’), Ignacio Ibarra (25'), and Nicolas della Torre (30’) scored goals in a dominant display for the visitors.

It was an engaging start to the game with India beginning the game on the front foot, looking to make inroads in the early exchanges. After a spell of possession, the hosts had the opportunity to draw first blood towards the end of the first quarter, having been awarded a penalty stroke. However, Harmanpreet Singh was denied from the spot by the Argentine goalkeeper.

Argentina scored almost instantly with Tomas Ruiz (14’) powering his tomahawk into the back of the net to give his side the lead. The visitors quickly doubled their advantage as Tomas Domene (15’) managed to guide his effort past Suraj Karkera to give his side a 2-0 lead in the opening quarter.

Looking for a way back into the game, India began the second quarter by putting pressure back on Argentina. Shilanand Lakra and Harmanpreet Singh did well to earn a couple of penalty corners, but the hosts couldn’t quite find their opening goal. With momentum on their side, Argentina continued to pile on the pressure.

Tomas Domene (20’) tripled their lead with a composed finish, and Lucio Mendez (22’) soon added a fourth. Ignacio Ibarra (25’) rifled his shot from a tight angle to score a fifth, while Tomas Domene (26’) completed his hat-trick soon after. Nicolas della Torre (30’) also got on the scoresheet, closing out the first half with a 7-0 lead for Argentina.

India showed enough character in the second half, creating some notable opportunities with Shilanand Lakra and Aditya Lalage coming close to finding the back of the net. However, Tomas Santiago stood tall in goal for Argentina. Despite creating scoring opportunities, an evenly contested third quarter ended goalless.

The hosts pushed forward in the final quarter, earning their third penalty corner of the match. However, Argentina managed to find the back of the net against the run of play with Tomas Domene (60’) adding a fourth goal to his tally, and giving his side an 8-0 win.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Parliamentarians meet US envoy, welcome new India-US trade pact

Parliamentarians meet US envoy, welcome new India-US trade pact

All the stats from Italy's thumping win over Nepal in Group C in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: All the stats from Italy's thumping win over Nepal in Group C

Rahul Gandhi says Congress will stand by farmers over India-US trade deal

Rahul Gandhi says Congress will stand by farmers over India-US trade deal

Varun Chakaravarthy picks 3-7 as India register massive 93-run win over Namibia in a Group A clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Chakaravarthy picks 3-7 as India register massive 93-run win over Namibia

UN panel counters Pakistan's 'JeM defunct' claim, notes group's Red Fort attack

UN panel counters Pakistan's 'JeM defunct' claim, notes group's Red Fort attack

Tomas Domene scores four goals as Argentina beat India 8-0 in the FIH Men's Pro League 2025–26 Rourkelaat the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Thursday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Men's Pro League: Tomas Domene scores four goals as Argentina beat India 8-0 in Rourkela

India’s technology services sector can scale to $750–850 billion by 2035: NITI Aayog

India’s technology services sector can scale to $750–850 billion by 2035: NITI Aayog

In a first, North-East highway turns into runway; PM Modi set to land at airstrip on Feb 14

In a first, North-East highway turns into runway; PM Modi set to land at airstrip on Feb 14

Manush Shah-Diya Chitale survives scare to reach mixed doubles quarterfinals while Ankur Bhattacharjee, Snehit Suravajjula, Harmeet Desai advances in men’s singles of the WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026 at the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University in Chennai on Thursday. Photo credit: UTT

WTT Star Contender 2026: Manush-Diya survives scare to reach mixed doubles QF; Ankur, Snehit, Harmeet advance

Australia vs Zimbabwe, USA vs Netherlands in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Australia vs Zimbabwe, USA vs Netherlands- Match Previews