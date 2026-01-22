Men's HIL: Spot in final on line as Kalinga Lancers face Ranchi Royals in Qualifier 1

Bhubaneswar, Jan 22 (IANS) The Men’s Hockey India League (HIL) 2025–26 is set for a high-voltage contest as table-toppers Kalinga Lancers face second-placed Ranchi Royals in Qualifier 1 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium here on January 23.

Kalinga Lancers advance to the playoffs as table toppers with 16 points, while Ranchi Royals, with 12 points, finished second, leading to this highly anticipated knockout match.

The Bhubaneswar-based Lancers have had a dominant league run, characterized by consistent performance and strategic discipline. They experienced only one loss in seven matches.

During the league stage, the Lancers achieved four regulation wins and secured two additional victories through shootouts, effectively leveraging the bonus-point system. Their defence has been notably strong, allowing just eight goals.

Belgian drag-flick specialist Alexander Hendrickx has been the key player in their penalty-corner strategy, leading the team with eight goals—all from set-pieces. Overall, the Lancers have the second-highest penalty-corner conversion rate in the tournament at 28.1%, highlighting their effectiveness in critical situations.

Reflecting on the challenge ahead, Lancers captain Arthur Van Doren said the team was fully focused on peaking at the right time. “Finishing first in the league was a result of sustained hard work, but the job is far from done. Ranchi have tremendous attacking quality, but we trust our defensive structure and our strength on set-pieces. Playing at home gives us added motivation, and we want to make it count,” he said.

Ranchi Royals have focused on an aggressive attacking strategy, ending the league stage as the top scorer with 25 goals. Their forward line is spearheaded by captain Tom Boon, who leads the tournament with 15 goals.

Boon’s tally comprises five field goals, eight penalty-corner strikes and two goals from penalty strokes, underscoring his all-round influence in the attacking third. During the league phase, the Royals recorded three regulation-time wins and one shootout victory, and suffered two regulation-time defeats and one in a shootout.

Ahead of the crucial encounter, Boon acknowledged the magnitude of the occasion. “Qualifier 1 is exactly the kind of match players prepare for. We have played attacking hockey throughout the season, and against a disciplined side like the Lancers, accuracy and composure will be decisive. We have faith in our system and our squad, and we are ready for the challenge,” he said.

The Lancers can draw confidence from their previous encounter with the Royals during the league stage in Chennai. In that game, Ranchi initially led with goals from Boon and Mandeep Singh, but the Lancers made a powerful comeback, with Hendrickx scoring twice and Gursahibjit Singh adding two goals to secure a 4–2 victory.

Although the result provides the hosts with a small psychological edge, the Royals will be eager to reverse the situation in Bhubaneswar when it counts most.

With a spot in the final at stake, the pressure will be at an all-time high. The winner of Qualifier 1 will advance straight to the Men’s HIL final on January 26, while the loser will have a second chance, playing again in Qualifier 2 on January 25 against the winner of the Eliminator.

