Men's HIL: Kalinga Lancers move to top spot after clinching a shoot-out win against HIL GC

Ranchi, Jan 11 (IANS) Kalinga Lancers won against HIL GC with a 3-1 victory in the shootout after finishing 1-1 at the end of regulation time in their Men’s Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26 clash at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

Ajeet Yadav (19’) and Alexander Hendrickx (23’) scored for their respective teams during regulation time. Notably, Kalinga Lancers did not give up a single penalty corner in the entire match. As a result, they have moved to the top of the Men’s HIL standings.

HIL GC controlled the early stages of the match, maintaining possession and spending much of the game in their opponent's half. Despite entering the circle six times, they failed to create meaningful chances. The Kalinga Lancers, commendably, maintained their formation and responded to the counterattack, also making six circle entries. They created the first notable scoring opportunity with a penalty corner but were unable to convert, leaving the first quarter scoreless.

After a cagey first quarter that saw neither side register a shot, HIL GC took the lead from their first attempt on target in the second quarter. Captain Hardik Singh orchestrated the move from midfield before Ajeet Yadav (19’) tapped in his effort from close range to break the deadlock. The Lancers looked for an instant response with a couple of shots on goal and six penalty corners in a span of a couple of minutes. They eventually found a way past HIL GC goalkeeper James Mazarelo, courtesy of a powerful dragflick from Alexander Hendrickx (23’), levelling the scores at half-time.

The second half started much like the first, with HIL GC maintaining possession and carefully moving the ball to find an opening. The Lancers, however, remained threatening on the counterattack and nearly scored through Alexander Hendrickx, only to be thwarted by James Mazarelo, who was outstanding in goal for HIL GC. The score remained level after an intense, back-and-forth third quarter.

Heading into the final quarter, both teams stayed determined to find a winner. HIL GC recorded just three circle entries, while Kalinga Lancers had only two in the last quarter. With neither team making a shot on target, the match was decided by a shootout.

The shootout was tense, with both goalkeepers performing well. After each conceded a goal on their initial attempts, James Mazarelo and Jed Snowden saved the next two shots. Arthur Van Doren stayed composed for the Lancers, but Ajeet Yadav missed for HIL GC, enabling Dilpreet Singh to secure the victory for the Kalinga Lancers in the shootout.

