January 26, 2026 8:03 PM हिंदी

Men's HIL: Hyderabad Toofans bag bronze medal

Hyderabad Toofans beat HIL GC 4-3, bag bronze medal in the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) 2026 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Bhubaneswar, Jan 2 (IANS) Hyderabad Toofans clinched the third place in the Hockey India League (HIL) 2026, defeating HIL GC 4-3 in a high-scoring thriller at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Amandeep Lakra (30’, 53) bagged a brace with Nilakanta Sharma (24’) and Jacob Anderson (33’) also getting on the scoresheet for the Toofans. Meanwhile, Sam Ward (14’, 52’) scored twice, with Kane Russell (55’) also contributing for HIL GC. With this win, the Toofans maintained their winning record against HIL GC this season.

Hyderabad Toofans began the game brightly, keeping possession and dictating terms in the early exchanges. With 8 circle entries in the first quarter, they looked the likelier side to find the opening goal, with Jacob Anderson having the best opportunity for his side towards the end of the first quarter. However, the Australian couldn’t find the target. Moments later, it was HIL GC that broke the deadlock against the run of play. Daragh Walsh did brilliantly down the left side before setting up Sam Ward (14’), who gave HIL GC the lead.

Despite the setback, the Toofans continued to look the better of the two sides as they looked for the equaliser. Amandeep Lakra came close to finding the back of the net, hitting the post from a penalty corner. His side eventually found the equaliser after Zachary Wallace’s cutback fell to Nilakanta Sharma (24’), who managed to beat James Mazarelo with a thunderous tomahawk. Building on the momentum, Amandeep Lakra (30’) then converted his drag flick from a penalty corner, giving Hyderabad Toofans a 2-1 lead at the stroke of half-time.

Hyderabad Toofans doubled their advantage early in the second half after a loose ball fell kindly to Jacob Anderson (33’), allowing him to make amends for his earlier miss as he slotted it into the back of the net from close range. HIL GC created a couple of opportunities of their own as they tried to find a way back into the game. However, they couldn’t break down the Toofans' defence in the third quarter.

HIL GC eventually got back into the game as Tanguy Cosyns’s hopeful pass found its way to Sam Ward (52’), who expertly tapped it past the keeper. Hyderabad Toofans responded instantly from a penalty corner with Amandeep Lakra (53’) once again converting his dragflick to restore the two-goal cushion for his side. HIL GC didn’t throw the towel in yet, with Kane Russell (55’) scoring from a penalty corner to give his side a glimmer of hope. However, Hyderabad Toofans held firm at the back to secure a 4-3 win.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

