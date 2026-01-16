Melissa Rauch’s 2016 memories are all about ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS): Actress Melissa Rauch, popularly known as Bernadette Rostenkowski from sitcom “The Big Bang Theory”, took a trip down memory lane, sharing glimpses of her 2016.

The actress’ camera roll from that year was filled with countless versions of her favourite moments, featuring her with Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, and Mayim Bialik on the sets of the show.

Her camera roll also featured a few glimpses from the sports comedy drama “The Bronze”, which also stars Gary Cole, Thomas Middleditch, Sebastian Stan, Cecily Strong, Haley Lu Richardson and Dale Raoul.

“So many wonderful #2016 memories…trying to figure out why the majority of my camera roll that year was overflowing with slightly different versions of the last pic,” she wrote as the caption.

The Big Bang Theory originally revolved around five characters living in Pasadena, California: physicists Leonard Hofstadter and Sheldon Cooper, who share an apartment; Penny, a waitress and aspiring actress living across the hall; and their equally geeky friends and colleagues, aerospace engineer Howard Wolowitz and astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali.

The series' success launched a multimedia franchise. A prequel series based on Parsons' character Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon, with Parsons as the narrating adult Sheldon.

As the show progressed, several supporting characters were elevated to main roles, including neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler, microbiologist Bernadette Rostenkowski, and comic book store owner Stuart Bloom.

Meanwhile, “The Bronze” follows Hope, a former gymnastics bronze-medallist, whose inheritance and celebrity status are at stake, who is forced to accept Maggie, a talented young gymnast, as her protege and train her for the Olympics.

Rauch's other acting credits include playing Tina on the American remake of Kath & Kim and Summer on the fantasy horror drama True Blood. She also provided the voice of DC character Harley Quinn in the 2017 animated film Batman and Harley Quinn.

Rauch also had supporting roles in I Love You, Man, Ice Age: Collision Course and Flock of Dudes and Ode to Joy. In 2019, Rauch played Meryl Streep's daughter in the feature film The Laundromat directed by Steven Soderbergh.

--IANS

dc/