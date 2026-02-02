Meghalaya bans illegal import and sale of fish from Bangladesh

Shillong, Feb 3 (IANS) The Meghalaya government has imposed a prohibitory order banning the transportation, storage, sale and distribution of fish illegally imported from Bangladesh without valid legal documents, officials said on Monday.

A senior official in Shillong said that the District Magistrate of East Khasi Hills district, invoking powers under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, has issued the order to curb the illegal movement and trade of such fish within the district’s jurisdiction.

The order prohibits the transportation, storage, sale or distribution of illegally imported fish, as well as the use of any vehicle, vessel, boat or other conveyance for such purposes. It also bars assisting, harbouring or facilitating individuals or groups involved in these illegal activities.

The official said the prohibitory order was issued in view of reports indicating that illegal transportation of fish from Bangladesh is taking place through various border routes, riverine channels, roads and market points within the state, raising concerns that such items may enter the district through multiple channels.

He added that the illegal transportation and entry of unregulated fish violate Customs, Import-Export and other relevant Food Safety regulations, and carry the potential risk of introducing diseased or restricted species into the region.

According to the order, the illegal, unchecked and uncertified sale and distribution of foreign-origin fish pose a serious threat to public health and sanitation, adversely affect the bio-security of the local aquatic ecosystem, and cause economic losses to legitimate fish traders as well as the state government.

Any person found violating the order will be liable for action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with other relevant provisions of law, including the Customs Act, the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act.

Traders in several Northeastern states import various types of fish from Bangladesh, and illegal trade continues in some regions due to insufficient local production to meet consumer demand.

Hilsa (Ilish) fish of Bangladesh, in particular, has massive year-round demand in India, especially in West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya and Odisha, where it is regarded as a premium, culturally significant and highly sought-after delicacy.

Four northeastern states — Tripura (856 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Mizoram (318 km) and Assam (263 km) — share a combined 1,880-km-long international border with Bangladesh.

--IANS

sc/uk