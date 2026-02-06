Meghalaya coal mine tragedy: HC orders arrest of mine owners

Shillong, Feb 6 (IANS) Taking a stern view of the continued operation of illegal coal mines in Meghalaya, the High Court has ordered immediate arrests in connection with a deadly explosion at an alleged illegal mining site in East Jaintia Hills district that claimed at least 18 lives, officials said on Friday.

A division bench comprising Justice H.S. Thangkhiew and Justice W. Diengdoh took suo motu cognisance of media reports relating to the blast that occurred in the Thangsku area.

The court expressed serious concern that illegal coal mining activities were still being carried out in the district despite an earlier fatal incident reported on January 14 this year, indicating persistent violations of mining bans and court directions.

Observing that repeated tragedies point to grave administrative lapses, the bench directed the district administration and police to act without delay.

The court ordered the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of East Jaintia Hills to identify and arrest the mine owners, operators and all those involved in the alleged illegal mining operations.

It also instructed authorities to seize all equipment, documents and other incriminating materials connected with the mining activity.

Stressing the need for urgent relief measures, the High Court further directed the district administration to ensure that all affected persons, including the injured, are provided immediate medical assistance and necessary support, wherever possible.

In a strong message on accountability, the bench summoned the East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police to appear in person before the court on February 9.

The officials have been asked to submit a comprehensive report detailing the steps taken so far, including arrests made, seizures carried out and measures adopted to prevent the continuation of illegal coal mining in the district.

The court also sought an explanation from the officials on how such prohibited activities were allowed to persist despite previous incidents and existing legal restrictions.

It cautioned that stringent directions would follow if the authorities failed to demonstrate concrete and effective action.

The Chief Minister further said the Meghalaya government has ordered a thorough inquiry into the incident and made it clear that accountability would be enforced.

“The Government of Meghalaya has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. Accountability will be fixed, and those responsible will face strict legal action,” he said.

Stressing that there would be no leniency in matters involving public safety, the Chief Minister asserted that the state would not compromise when it comes to the protection of human lives.

He said the administration would ensure that all necessary legal and administrative steps are taken based on the findings of the inquiry. In one of the deadliest mining accidents in recent years, the bodies of at least 18 labourers have been recovered following a massive explosion at a suspected illegal coal mine in the Thangsku area of Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district on Thursday.

--IANS

tdr/dpb